MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franz Szawronski grew up wanting to be a gangster because it was the environment around him. It led him to many dark places but eventually, he was given a second chance in life and become a millionaire through hard work. He wanted to inspire others through his story and this was the reason he has written “From Prison Cell to Millionaire” (published by AuthorHouse).

Anyone who starts reading this book will think it is a biography, but this book is much more than that. It is the conjugation of a life of experiences and anecdotes with the sole objective of helping those who are in difficult situations, in drugs, crime or jail. It is a compilation of real-life stories that serve as an example and motivation to continue struggling, to convince people that in life, despite difficulties and challenges, there is always a positive solution to any situation, no matter what. It is a book for brave people willing to get out of their problems and achieve all their goals.

“Every day, life gives us its wonders and lessons, and although for many, the dawn is a pain due to illness, poverty, misery, or just laziness, it is always extraordinary to have the opportunity to live another day and have the chance to breathe, share, feel, run, laugh, cry, create, produce, and do hundreds of other things. Maybe that’s what has helped me to get where I am today,” Szawronski says. “I always go out in search of something. I don’t wait for things to come to me — quite the contrary. I face each situation with integrity and acceptance so that it doesn’t bend me, no matter how strong it seems.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Szawronski replies, “God gave us many gifts and virtues and many of those virtues are tacitly within this book by way of examples, stories and anecdotes of my real life, to plan a better future, be successful and never give up!” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Prison-Cell-Millionaire-Franz-Szawronski/dp/1728373441/

“From Prison Cell to Millionaire”

By Franz Szawronski

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 114 pages | ISBN 9781728373447

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 114 pages | ISBN 9781728373461

E-Book | 114 pages | ISBN 9781728373454

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Franz Szawronski is characterized by many people of being a simple, humble, big-hearted and a very friendly person. Work and family are two of his greatest treasures and even though, he always has many things on his plate, but his children and wife have a very special space in his life and heart and he always makes time for them every day. From a very young age, he knew what life on the street was and he was involved in many problems and legal problems when he was a child. Over the years, he learned how to focus the knowledge that he learned and apply it to everyday business and in turn, he is now one of the most successful businessman on the East Coast and has several businesses and oversees these businesses and corporations directly. He leads by example and because of this, all that he does seems to prosper. Both his desk and head are full of work and projects to develop and be better every day. His community and the people around him are at every step and every new business venture that he incurs. His commitment is to help and give back to people and let everyone know that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouse 833-262-8899 pressreleases@authorhouse.com