However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



There is a rise in number of cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries performed across the globe.In Europe, the conditions and symptoms such as rise in diabetic cases and lifestyle changes are leading to an increase in number of cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries.



The incidence of cardiovascular diseases has increased in European countries since the last 25 years.As per the European Cardiovascular Disease Statics, in 2015, about 85 million people in Europe and 49 million in the EU were suffering from cardiovascular diseases.



Along with cardiovascular surgeries, number of general surgeries is also increasing which is expected to fuel the growth of the hospital gowns market during the forecast period.



From the perspective of chronic conditions, cancer and diabetes are the leading causes of mortality across the globe.For instance, as per a study conducted by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US.



Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, an estimated 46 million Americans were suffering from diabetes.This number is expected to reach 62 million by 2045.



The same study also mentioned that ~425 million people worldwide were living with diabetes in 2017 and the number is likely to reach ~629 million by 2045.



Based on type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns.The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of surgeries across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on prevention of hospital-acquiredinfections. In addition, continuous innovations by surgical gown manufacturers is further accelerating the growth of the market.

The hospital gowns are among the highly used hospital consumables.Hospitals utilize a large quantity of hospital gowns for the general patients.



Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for hospital gowns worldwide.Various market players of non-healthcare businesses are engaged in the production of hospital gowns to fulfill the high demand.



The existing players are ramping up the production and supply chain for the hospital gowns.The disposable hospital gowns have become one of the crucial components in the personal protective equipment (PPE) kit that is a prerequisite for medical staff and personnel dealing with any medical work.



This has positively affected the growth of the hospital gowns market.



