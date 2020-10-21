New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helical Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Application," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978080/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the increasing investment of corporates and capital firms in R&D has led to innovative development of helical antennas, which has led to the wide application of these antennas.



Moreover, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing defense and homeland security budgets, and the emergence of smart cities are among other factors that are projected to propel the helical antenna. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is a major factor that is affecting the growth of the helical antenna market.



Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2019; the boom in the helical antenna market in this region is attributed majorly owing to its favorable government policies and positive outlook toward the adoption of new technology.Further, the presence of robust digital infrastructure and major market players have paved the way for the helical antenna market to flourish in Europe.



North America holds the second-largest share in the global helical market.



The helical antenna market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.Based on type, the helical antenna market is segmented into monopole and dipole.



A helical antenna is a hybrid between a loop antenna and a dipole antenna and comprises a conducting wire that is coiled in the form of a helix.It is generally deployed over a ground plane, and the feed line or cable is connected between the bottom of the helix and the ground plane.



It is used for compact antennas for portable and mobile two-way radios, and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) television broadcasting antennas. Further, technological advancements such as the emergence of the advanced helical antenna are likely to augment the demand for a helical antenna in the near future.



Comsol Inc., Cobham PLC, Professional wireless systems, Mobile Mark Inc., Pulse Electronics, PCTEL Inc., Raltron Electronic Corporation, Taoglas, Tallysman, and Wade Antenna Inc., are among the key players in the helical antenna market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Helical Antenna Market

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the antenna industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the outbreak of the virus has been reflecting tremendously disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of antenna equipment.



The antenna manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor.In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries across the globe, the antenna equipment manufacturing sector is experiencing a significantly lower number of labors in respective manufacturing facilities.



However, several governments are deprioritizing antenna spending, owing to the emergence of pandemic; instead, a majority of the governments are focusing on investing toward combatting the spread of virus. This factor is also anticipated to weaken the production of various antenna equipment during 2020, thereby hindering the growth of helical antenna market.



Overall size of the helical antenna market is derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the helical antenna market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global helical antenna market based on all segmentation provided concerning five primary regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the helical antenna market.

