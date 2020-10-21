After disclosing the Q3 interim report, LHV Group organised an investor meeting on 20 October 2020 in the form of a webinar. Quarterly results and an overview of the company's progress were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 27 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/qjcsarwkUgU

Presentation: https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2020-10-EN.pdf

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

