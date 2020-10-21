New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978079/?utm_source=GNW



Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from pathogens.Coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers are among the types of healthcare workwear are available in the market, which cover almost every part of the body.



Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job.Safety glasses or face shields are plastic goggles that provide protection against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, and excrement.



Covering mouth and nose with masks prevents exhalation of microorganisms in sterile environment. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, and face shields help prevent the spread of virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff.



Based on product type, the healthcare workwear market is segmented into coveralls, gowns, and others.The gowns segment led the market with the largest share in 2019.



The gowns used by healthcare professionals are majorly classified into a surgical gowns, surgical isolation gowns, and nonsurgical gowns.Surgical gownsare worn by healthcare personnel during surgical procedures to avoid the exchange of body fluids, microorganisms, and particulate matter between themselves and patients.



The globally rising number of surgical procedures supports the growth of the market for the gowns segment.



On the basis of geography, the healthcare workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, andthe Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the global healthcare workwear market. The rise in number of surgical procedures contributes to the dominance of the region in the global market. According to Eurostat, ~1.4 million cesarean sections were performed in the EU in 2017. Further, the geriatric population in Europe is anticipated to increase over the next few years. According to a report by the European Commission, the old-age dependency ratio is projected to increase from 29.6% in 2016 to over 50.0% by 2070. Also, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is propelling the overall number of surgeries undertaken in the region. According to the European Chronic Disease Alliance, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke as well as chronic respiratory diseases are the leading causes of mortality in Europe, representing 77% of the total disease burden and 86% of all deaths. European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO), European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), and European Society of Pathology (ESP) are establishing evidence-based and clinically relevant guidelines for enhancing the medical care for females with cervical cancer in Europe. Such initiatives, coupled with the rising number of surgeries undertaken for female reproductive organ disorders, are likely to contribute to the healthcare workwear market growth in the coming years.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide.As of September 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



As novel coronavirus is transmitted to healthy individuals through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, healthcare professionals need to use high-quality workwear to protect themselves from the infection. This has further led to high demand for healthcare workwear such as personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, and masks.



3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Derekduck Industry Corp., O&M Halyard, International Enviroguard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, and Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global healthcare workwear market.



The overall global healthcare workwearmarket size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global healthcare workwearmarket.

