Key features of grant management software include security, data visualization, reporting, template letters, tracking and monitoring, contact management, and payment management.



The grant management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and end user.The market based on the component is segmented into solutions and services.



On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.The grant management software market, based on organization size, is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Based on the end user, the market is segmented into educational institutes, government, banks, non-profit organizations, and others.Based on geography, the grant management software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM.



North America led the grant management software market in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. The growth of the North American market is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of grant management software to manage and automate the grant process. In addition, North America is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries, strong industry base, and high technology adoption. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first reported in December 2019, has affected more than 180 countries so far. The pandemic has significantly impacted the grant management software market in 2020, and its impact is likely to continue in 2021 as well.



Key players profiled in the grant management software market report include AmpliFund, CyberGrants, LLC, Fluxx Labs Inc., Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group plc, Salesforce.com, Inc., Submittable Holdings, Inc., SurveyMonkey, WizeHive, Inc., and Workday, Inc.



The global grant management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the grant management software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the grant management software market.

