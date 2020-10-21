New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Receiver Type, Anti-Jamming Technique, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978076/?utm_source=GNW

However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of the market in 2020 and early 2021 owing to disruptions in global supply chains, decrease in demand and production, and negative impact on economic as well as industrial growth in major North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific countries.



GPS is a monitoring station and satellite network that transmits signals that are used for positioning, timing, and navigation operations.The signals are free, reliable, and extremely accurate.



GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from malicious intentional jamming and interference activities.Growing adoption of GPS anti-jamming solutions in the military and defense sector drives the global GPS anti-jamming market growth.



Growing demand for unnamed airborne vehicles (UAVs) is another factor supporting the global GPS anti-jamming market growth.However, old, conventional GPS receivers are not compliant with modern enhanced technologies; thus, GPS compatibility issues might hamper the market growth in the coming years.



Further, the existence of other alternatives to the GPS anti-jamming systems, such as precision terrain aided navigation, is another major factor impeding the GPS anti-jamming market growth.



Overall size of the GPS anti-jamming market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the GPS anti-jamming market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the GPS anti-jamming market. L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., Cobham Limited, BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., NovAtel Inc., Mayflower Communications, and infiniDome Ltd. are among the key market players profiled during this market study.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978076/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001