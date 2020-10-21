October 21, 2020: Aino Health announces today that they will support organisations in the UK through the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a six month trial version of the SaaS solution HealthManager.



Aino Health has seen that the UK market is in a challenging situation right now due to COVID-19 and have decided that they, together with their partner MCR, will support UK organisations in securing employee health and wellbeing by offering a six-month trial version of the SaaS solution HealthManager. The solution has been adapted to the UK market for employee well-being and human resources operations.

We have seen that our solution can really support organisations in the UK and especially now during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have chosen to offer UK organisations the opportunity to try HealthManager before they commit. We look forward to even closer cooperation with MCR and to support UK organisations to healthier and more engaged employees, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The solution has a proven track record of significantly reducing absence rates and increasing employee engagement.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

About MCR

MCR is a multi-disciplinary HR management consultancy head-quartered in London. They have an established reputation providing consultancy advice and services to clients across the corporate, government, higher education, and not-for-profit sectors. MCR has eleven practice areas that are detailed on their website: https://mcr.consulting. Over the last six years, MCR has been reinventing human capital consulting to meet changing client needs.