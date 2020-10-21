Company Announcement no. 71– 2020

Copenhagen, October 21st, 2020





Result of the private placement and further details on the issuance of 559,702 shares in GreenMobility A/S

The offering of new shares in GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) by way of a private placement (the “Private Placement”) has now been successfully completed through an accelerated book building process. Reference is made to company announcements no. 69 and no. 70 2020 of 19 and 20 October 2020, respectively.

As part of the Private Placement, GreenMobility will issue a total of 559,702 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 134 per share, resulting in gross proceeds for GreenMobility of DKK 75m.

GreenMobility has received subscription from existing shareholders such as AkademikerPension (MP Pension) and Arbejdernes Landsbank and others, as well as new investors such as Lønmodtagernes Dyrtidsfond (LD), UK-based L7 Management, the Company’s Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Tue Østergaard, as well as a range of Nordic, German and British investors.

The proceeds from the Offering shall support GreenMobility's growth strategy, including the launch and subsequent operation of planned and new cities. Additionally, part of the proceeds will be utilised in funding of existing operational cities such as Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp and Ghent until these reach profitability as observed in Copenhagen, as well as development and strengthening of central operations and consolidation of balance sheet. Following the registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority in connection with the issuance of the new shares on Monday 26 October 2020, the Company’s equity will be restored.

Following the completion of the Private Placement, the Company intends to work towards an admission for trading and official listing of the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market during the fourth quarter of 2020. Reference is made to company announcement no. 67 2020 of 7 October 2020 for further details.

Capital increase

The share capital will be increased with a nominal value of DKK 223,880.80. Following the capital increase, the share capital of GreenMobility will consist of 2,948,050 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.40 representing a nominal share capital of DKK 1,179,220.00. The Board of Directors has accordingly exercised a nominal value of DKK 223,880.80 out of the total authorisation of a nominal value of DKK 1,910,678.40 in connection with the Private Placement, and the remaining authorisation set out in article 3.2 of the Company’s articles of association pursuant to which the Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital without pre-emption right for GreenMobility’s existing shareholders therefore constitutes a nominal value of DKK 1,686,797.60.

The new shares represent approximately 23.43% of GreenMobility’s registered share capital before the capital increase and 18.99% of GreenMobility’s share capital after the capital increase.

Timetable for the capital increase

Expected settlement date of payment against delivery is Friday 23 October 2020

Expected date of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority is Monday 26 October 2020

Expected day of admission for trading of new shares under the existing ISIN code is Thursday 29 October 2020

ISIN codes:

Existing ISIN: DK0060817898

Temporary ISIN: DKK0061413903

Manager

ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Norge, acted as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the offering.





Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Investor Relations

Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 900 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp and Ghent. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is admitted for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Denmark.





