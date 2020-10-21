Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Dating Services Market Research Report by Services, by Subscription, by Age Group, by Gender - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Online Dating Services Market is expected to grow from USD 1,349.58 Million in 2019 to USD 1,857.20 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.46%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Online Dating Services market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Online Dating is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Services, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Casual Dating, Matchmaking, Niche Dating, and Online Dating. The Matchmaking commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Online Dating is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Quarterly is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Subscription, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly. The Quarterly commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The 25 to 34 Years is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Age Group, the Online Dating Services Market studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years. The 25 to 34 Years commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Female is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Gender, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Female and Male. The Female commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Services Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Online Dating Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Online Dating Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Online Dating Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Online Dating Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Online Dating Services Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Online Dating Services Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Services Outlook

3.3. Subscription Outlook

3.4. Age Group Outlook

3.5. Gender Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Casual Dating

6.3. Matchmaking

6.4. Niche Dating

6.5. Online Dating



7. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Subscription

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Annually

7.3. Monthly

7.4. Quarterly

7.5. Weekly



8. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Age Group

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 18 to 24 Years

8.3. 25 to 34 Years

8.4. 35 to 44 Years

8.5. 45 to 54 Years

8.6. 55 to 64 Years



9. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Gender

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Female

9.3. Male



10. Competitive Strategic Window

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Strategic Window, by Services

10.3. Competitive Strategic Window, by Subscription

10.4. Competitive Strategic Window, by Age Group

10.5. Competitive Strategic Window, by Gender



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix

13.1. Discussion Guide

13.2. Edition Details

13.3. License Details

13.4. Pricing Details



LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: RESEARCH EXECUTION

FIGURE 3. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 4. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SERVICES, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 5. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SUBSCRIPTION, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 6. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY AGE GROUP, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 7. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY GENDER, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 8. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO ANALYSIS IN UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

FIGURE 9. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 10. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: MARKET DYNAMICS

FIGURE 11. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SERVICES, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 12. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SUBSCRIPTION, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 13. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY AGE GROUP, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 14. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY GENDER, 2019 VS 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 15. COMPETITIVE STRATEGIC WINDOW FOR UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SERVICES, 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 16. COMPETITIVE STRATEGIC WINDOW FOR UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY SUBSCRIPTION, 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 17. COMPETITIVE STRATEGIC WINDOW FOR UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY AGE GROUP, 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 18. COMPETITIVE STRATEGIC WINDOW FOR UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY GENDER, 2025 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 19. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: FPNV POSITIONING MATRIX

FIGURE 20. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY CASUAL DATING, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY MATCHMAKING, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY NICHE DATING, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY ONLINE DATING, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY ANNUALLY, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY MONTHLY, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY QUARTERLY, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY WEEKLY, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY 18 TO 24 YEARS, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY 25 TO 34 YEARS, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY 35 TO 44 YEARS, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY 45 TO 54 YEARS, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY 55 TO 64 YEARS, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY FEMALE, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET SIZE, BY MALE, 2017-2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: SCORES

TABLE 18. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: BUSINESS STRATEGY

TABLE 19. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: PRODUCT SATISFACTION

TABLE 20. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: RANKING

TABLE 21. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: MERGER & ACQUISITION

TABLE 22. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: AGREEMENT, COLLABORATION, & PARTNERSHIP

TABLE 23. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH & ENHANCEMENT

TABLE 24. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: INVESTMENT & FUNDING

TABLE 25. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: AWARD, RECOGNITION, & EXPANSION

TABLE 26. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: EDITION DETAILS

TABLE 27. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: LICENSE DETAILS

TABLE 28. UNITED STATES ONLINE DATING SERVICES MARKET: PRICING DETAILS





