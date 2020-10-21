Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Technology Convergence Scenarios" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The '2020 Top Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresighting research built on the 'Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' program. Both outputs are offerings of the TechVision group, the global emerging technology, innovation, and convergence-focused practice of the publisher.
This deliverable analyzes the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to address unmet application/sector/market needs, create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential, and drive unlikely participants from diverse industries to work with each other.
The convergence scenarios covered are:
- Autonomous Factory
- Auto-pital
- Batteries to Batteries (B2B)
- Digital Immortality
- Godspeed Manufacturing
- Intelligent Clinical Screening
- Intell-organ
- Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens
- Real-time Flu Monitor
- Space Agriculture
- Water Theft Detection
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Powerful Generation of Growth Opportunities
- Top 50 Technologies - Selection Methodology
- The Top 50 Technologies Fueling Global Growth Opportunities
- Top 10 Convergence Scenarios - Selection Methodology
- Step 1: Identification of Convergence Scenarios
- Step 2: Evaluation of Ideas
- Step 3. Finalization of Ideas
2. Autonomous Factory
- Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Autonomous Factory
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Manufacturing X.0
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Data-Driven Operations and Predictive Maintenance Form Critical Business Enablers for Autonomous Factory
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
3. Auto-pital
- Emerging IoT Trends Bolster Case for Auto-pital in the Long Term
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Auto-pital
- Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Auto-pital
- Auto-pital Providers Faster Care Delivery and Subsequent Cost-Effective for Healthcare System
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
4. Batteries to Batteries (B2B)
- Tech Convergence Scenario Delivering the Future of Dental Procedures
- Incremental Innovations Driving Convergence of Diverse Technologies
- Industry Participants Researching on Coupling AI with Battery Developments
- Emerging Business Models Focus on Developing Fast Charging Batteries with Improved Economical Structure
- Key Factors Aiding the Development of "Battery to Battery" Scenario
- Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
5. Digital Immortality
- Technology Convergence for Digital Immortality
- Emerging Technologies Quantifying Digital Immortality
- Technology Convergence will Help New Learning in Virtual World, Creating Digital Immortals
- Initiatives and Partnerships in the AI Space are Encouraging Companies to Realize Digital Immortality Concept
- Key Players Stimulating Digital Avatars and Digital Immortality
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
6. Godspeed Manufacturing
- Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing Technique
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Godspeed Manufacturing
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Godspeed Manufacturing
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Technology-as-a-Service will be Major Revenue Generating Business Model
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
7. Intelligent Clinical Screening
- Components Driving Intelligent Clinical Screening
- Multi-industry Convergence to Drive Intelligence Clinical Screening
- Key Industries Enabling the Development of Intelligent Clinical Screening
- Unique Offerings of Intelligent Clinical Screening
- Attributes and Key Steps to Move Forward Intelligent Clinical Screening
8. Intell-organ
- Intelligent Wearable Organ Monitors Its Own Performance and Alerts Care Givers in Case of Adverse Events
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Intell-organ
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Key Industry Initiatives in Remote Management, Sensors, Digital Biomarkers, Battery Materials Supporting Development of Intell-organs
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
- Intell-organs Convergence Scenario Enables Several Business Models
9. Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens
- Converged Ecosystem of Advanced Technologies Enabling Diagnostics and Therapy
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens to Facilitate Enhanced and Personalized Clinical Care for Patients
- Federal Grants and Corporate Partnerships are Encouraging Development of Innovative Theranostic Lenses
10. Real-time Flu Monitor
- Real-time Tracking of Flu and Symptoms
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Real-time Flu Monitors
- Key Research Initiatives Supporting the Development of Real-time Flu Monitors
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
11. Space Agriculture
- Digital Transformation of Crop Cultivation Systems to Support Space Missions
- Key Driving Factors Supporting the Development of Space Agriculture
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Space Agriculture
- Success of Space Agriculture Is Vital to Realize Space Colonization
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
12. Water Theft Detection
- Integration of Advanced Technologies Allows Development of a Resilient Water Supply Network
- Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios
- Strong Industry and Research Initiatives Will Accelerate Deployment Scenarios
- Emerging Business Models Focuses on Theft Analytics and Cost-effective Leak Detection
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
