Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Technology Convergence Scenarios" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The '2020 Top Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresighting research built on the 'Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' program. Both outputs are offerings of the TechVision group, the global emerging technology, innovation, and convergence-focused practice of the publisher.



This deliverable analyzes the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to address unmet application/sector/market needs, create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential, and drive unlikely participants from diverse industries to work with each other.



The convergence scenarios covered are:

Autonomous Factory

Auto-pital

Batteries to Batteries (B2B)

Digital Immortality

Godspeed Manufacturing

Intelligent Clinical Screening

Intell-organ

Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens

Real-time Flu Monitor

Space Agriculture

Water Theft Detection

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Powerful Generation of Growth Opportunities

Top 50 Technologies - Selection Methodology

The Top 50 Technologies Fueling Global Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Convergence Scenarios - Selection Methodology

Step 1: Identification of Convergence Scenarios

Step 2: Evaluation of Ideas

Step 3. Finalization of Ideas

2. Autonomous Factory

Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Autonomous Factory

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Manufacturing X.0

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Data-Driven Operations and Predictive Maintenance Form Critical Business Enablers for Autonomous Factory

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

3. Auto-pital

Emerging IoT Trends Bolster Case for Auto-pital in the Long Term

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Auto-pital

Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Auto-pital

Auto-pital Providers Faster Care Delivery and Subsequent Cost-Effective for Healthcare System

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

4. Batteries to Batteries (B2B)

Tech Convergence Scenario Delivering the Future of Dental Procedures

Incremental Innovations Driving Convergence of Diverse Technologies

Industry Participants Researching on Coupling AI with Battery Developments

Emerging Business Models Focus on Developing Fast Charging Batteries with Improved Economical Structure

Key Factors Aiding the Development of "Battery to Battery" Scenario

Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

5. Digital Immortality

Technology Convergence for Digital Immortality

Emerging Technologies Quantifying Digital Immortality

Technology Convergence will Help New Learning in Virtual World, Creating Digital Immortals

Initiatives and Partnerships in the AI Space are Encouraging Companies to Realize Digital Immortality Concept

Key Players Stimulating Digital Avatars and Digital Immortality

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

6. Godspeed Manufacturing

Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing Technique

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Godspeed Manufacturing

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Godspeed Manufacturing

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Technology-as-a-Service will be Major Revenue Generating Business Model

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

7. Intelligent Clinical Screening

Components Driving Intelligent Clinical Screening

Multi-industry Convergence to Drive Intelligence Clinical Screening

Key Industries Enabling the Development of Intelligent Clinical Screening

Unique Offerings of Intelligent Clinical Screening

Attributes and Key Steps to Move Forward Intelligent Clinical Screening

8. Intell-organ

Intelligent Wearable Organ Monitors Its Own Performance and Alerts Care Givers in Case of Adverse Events

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Intell-organ

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Key Industry Initiatives in Remote Management, Sensors, Digital Biomarkers, Battery Materials Supporting Development of Intell-organs

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

Intell-organs Convergence Scenario Enables Several Business Models

9. Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens

Converged Ecosystem of Advanced Technologies Enabling Diagnostics and Therapy

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens to Facilitate Enhanced and Personalized Clinical Care for Patients

Federal Grants and Corporate Partnerships are Encouraging Development of Innovative Theranostic Lenses

10. Real-time Flu Monitor

Real-time Tracking of Flu and Symptoms

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Real-time Flu Monitors

Key Research Initiatives Supporting the Development of Real-time Flu Monitors

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

11. Space Agriculture

Digital Transformation of Crop Cultivation Systems to Support Space Missions

Key Driving Factors Supporting the Development of Space Agriculture

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Space Agriculture

Success of Space Agriculture Is Vital to Realize Space Colonization

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

12. Water Theft Detection

Integration of Advanced Technologies Allows Development of a Resilient Water Supply Network

Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios

Strong Industry and Research Initiatives Will Accelerate Deployment Scenarios

Emerging Business Models Focuses on Theft Analytics and Cost-effective Leak Detection

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

