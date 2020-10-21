ACCRA, Ghana, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phytosciences Ghana Consultants Limited, a cannabis consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Eric Okyere Darko as the new Chief Operating Officer.



Eric Okyere Darko is a dynamic and experienced leader that has served in increasingly senior roles for decades in international law and human rights, becoming a recognized international authority with license to practice law in both Ghana and the United States.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Pritesh Kumar, the Managing Director of Phytosciences GmBH said, “At Phytosciences, our primary mission is to establish standards within the cannabis testing sector as a global leader in medicinal cannabis product development and manufacturing, validated cannabis laboratory testing practices, and cannabis quality control to ensure the safety of the medicine. As Phytosciences continues its expansion into Ghana, Eric’s exceptional ability to lead teams as well as his incomparable institutional knowledge make him absolutely vital for Phytosciences continued growth and innovation in Ghana. This is an important strength that he will leverage as COO to help pave way for a safely regulated market.”

Eric Okyere Darko, commenting on his new appointment said, “I am honored and excited to begin this new chapter at Phytosciences Ghana and I’m thrilled to work with an amazing team to ensure we continue to deliver on our mission of creating a market where cannabis-derived medicines are available and safe for human consumption. I will draw upon the amazing talents of our team to advance our prowess in ensuring that we consistently provide excellent medical cannabis services in our next era of growth."

Eric Okyere Darko is the founding partner of Darko Law Firm in Ghana and in USA. Okyere Darko had his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Ghana and a Barrister-at-Law Degree from the Ghana School of Law. He then relocated to the United States where he earned a master’s degree in Library and Information Science at the Long Island University in New York and a master’s degree in Law and Letters (LL.M) at Fordham University School of Law specializing in international business and trade law.

Okyere Darko has assisted the International Center for Transnational Justice in publishing the Ghana Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report. He served on an international human rights committee in New York and represented clients in immigration hearings in front of the United States Supreme Court.

Okyere Darko is a member of the New York State Bar Association; New York County Bar Association; American Bar Association; American Immigration Lawyers Association; New York County Lawyers Association; Association of Ghanaian Lawyers in America and Ghana Bar Association.

About Phytosciences Ghana

Phytosciences Ghana Solutions limited is a branch of PhytoSciences Consultants GmBH, a global consulting firm with a vast resource base of proprietary knowledge, methodologies, and experience. They provide clients access to an international network of scientists and subject matter experts. PhytoSciences Ghana also offers access to its global knowledge management system, a proprietary network that provides start-up cannabis companies and regulators strategic support in developing, strategizing, and executing commercial and policy objectives. PhytoSciences Ghana is helping develop a viable framework for legislative change and offers tailored solutions to local companies so they can strategically maneuver the market as it emerges.

