Hexagon Composites (“The Company”), as reported in its Stock Exchange Release of 8 October 2020, approached Bondholders in regards to its senior unsecured bond issue (HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280), detailing a proposal to amend the terms of the Bond to ring-fence Hexagon Purus from the definition of the Hexagon Group and permit a one-time non-cash distribution of up to 25% of the shares of Hexagon Purus to existing Hexagon Composites ASA shareholders.

The Company presented its case to the bondholders. The proposed case would have substantially improved the credit quality of Hexagon by enabling the listing of Hexagon Purus, giving Hexagon Purus its own funding capability and drawing-away the dilutive cashflow from the newly defined group that would service the bond.

As reported in its Stock Exchange Release of 15 October 2020, The Company’s written resolution was voted down.

The proposal was rejected by a group of bondholders acting together to block the resolution by exercising a negative vote. Subsequent efforts to reach an agreement with this group of bondholders have not led to an acceptable resolution.

Hexagon Composites ASA will continue as planned with a listing of Hexagon Purus on the Merkur Market within 2020. However, as a result of this recent development, the Company will proceed with a modified process to that announced in Stock Exchange Release of 24 August 2020 which references the Company’s intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus. The Company will consider possibilities to distribute Hexagon Purus shares to shareholders of Hexagon Composites ASA at a later stage.



More information on the intended listing will be provided in due course.

Contacts:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com



Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

