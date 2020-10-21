Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Polyisobutylene (PIB), is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from adhesives and sealants industry. On the flipside, instability of polyisobutylene being non-UV resistant and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are hindering the growth of the market.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Adhesives & Sealants Industry Segment
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global polyisobutylene (PIB) market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market. The major companies include BASF SE, Braskem, Dowpol Corporation, TPC Group and The Lubrizol Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Adhesives & Sealants
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Instability of Polyisobutylene being Non-UV Resistant
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to the COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Tire Tubes
5.1.2 Adhesive & Sealants
5.1.3 Lubricants
5.1.4 Plasticizers
5.1.5 Fuel Additives
5.1.6 Electrical Insulation
5.1.7 Others
5.2 Geography
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Braskem
6.4.3 Dowpol Corporation
6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.5 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.6 The Lubrizol Corporation
6.4.7 TPC Group
6.4.8 SABIC
6.4.9 Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
6.4.10 Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd.
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
7.1 Polyisobutylene as Substitute for Wool Fat in Stuffing Agents for the Production of Leather
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fypjin
