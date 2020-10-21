Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopolymers Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopolymers packaging market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 21.0% across the globe over the forecast period, 2021-2028.
Factors such as the increasing demand for the bio-degradable and recyclable packaging materials in end user industries are some of the major factors anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global biopolymers packaging market. Additionally, factors such as the increasing consumption of reusable and recyclable plastics for packaging in the packaging industry, along with the increasing concern for the environment backed by the increasing plastic waste generated from the plastic industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global biopolymers packaging market.
Based on region, the global biopolymers packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, which accounted for around 20% share in the year 2019, is anticipated to grow on account of the mounting environmental concerns and the legislative incentives, which has stimulated interest amongst packaging manufacturers to use biopolymers in packaging.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global biopolymers packaging market are BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC and Arkema SA.
Besides, several players operating in the global biopolymers packaging market are increasingly focusing on research and developmental activities for the development of advanced biopolymers that can contribute significantly towards the growth of the global biopolymers packaging market. Moreover, several other players in the packaging industry are increasingly expanding their processes by investing on the deployment of biopolymer packaging plants.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Biopolymers Packaging Market
Part 1 Introduction
Definition
Assumptions & Abbreviations
Part 2 Global Market Outlook
Part 3 Market Dynamics
Driver
Restraint
Part 4 Regulatory Landscape
Part 5 Company Profile
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
