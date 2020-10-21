Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market molybdenum disulfide is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing steel production, growing demand from the energy sector.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Aerospace and Defense
Asia-Pacific to dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, MOLTUN, and Antofagasta plc, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Steel Production
4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Energy Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Molybdenum
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End Product
5.1.1 Steel
5.1.2 Chemical
5.1.3 Foundry
5.1.4 MO-Metal
5.1.5 Nickel Alloy
5.1.6 Other End Products
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Oil and Gas
5.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Industrial Usage
5.2.5 Building and Construction
5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Anglo American
6.4.2 Antofagasta plc
6.4.3 China Molybdenum Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Codelco
6.4.5 Freeport-McMoRan
6.4.6 Jinduicheng molybdenum group Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Grupo Mexico
6.4.8 MOLTUN
6.4.9 Centerra Gold Inc.
6.4.10 Rio Tinto
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
