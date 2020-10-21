Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Breast Implants Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecast by Product (Silicone and Saline), Application (Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery), Surface Type (Smooth and Textured)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America breast implants market is expected to reach US$ 1,080.19 million by 2027 from US$ 714.51 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the North America breast implants market can be attributed to factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer and increase in breast cosmetic procedures. On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to complications associated with breast implant surgery.



Breast cosmetic procedures include breast augmentation, breast reduction, fat grafting to the breast, mastopexy (breast lift), correction of implant rippling, correction of malposition, revision breast augmentation, and revision breast augmentation with strattice.



As per the 2019 report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation is the top most performed cosmetic surgical procedure since 2006. Around 299,715 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2019. In 85% of these breast augmentation procedures, silicone implants were used and in 15%, saline implants were used.



Furthermore, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2018, around 134,699 total breast surgeries were performed in Mexico, of which, around 70,165 were breast augmentation procedures.



In terms of product, the North America breast implants market is segmented into silicone and saline. The silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Based on application, the North America breast implants market is categorized into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to lower rate of infection or complications.



Mentor Worldwide Llc

Sientra Inc

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Establishment Labs S.A

Allergan Plc

