October 21, 2020
Announcement no. 20
Managers’ transactions
In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 19, BioPorto has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Christopher James Lindop
|2. Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4. Details of the transaction(s)
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN code DK0061409042 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 21 October 2020
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.6, Volume: 111,621
|d) Aggregated information
|N/A
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-10-21 8.30 a.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. CEST)
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Ole Larsen
|2. Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4. Details of the transaction(s)
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN code DK0061409042 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 21 October 2020
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.6, Volume: 108,468
|d) Aggregated information
|N/A
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-10-21 8.30 a.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. CEST)
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Therazone ApS
|2. Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Closely associated person to Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4. Details of the transaction(s)
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN code DK0061409042 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 21 October 2020
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.6, Volume: 311,220
|d) Aggregated information
|N/A
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-10-21 8.30 a.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. CEST)
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
For further information, please contact:
Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO
Ole Larsen, CFO
Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com
About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].
