The global NVMe market is projected to grow from $19.52 billion in 2020 to $115.35 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 42.66% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth in the NVMe market is expected to be driven by the rise in the amount of data generation, need for efficient data storage systems, and increasing adoption of NVMe in data center. The benefits associated with the usage of NVMe, such as high bandwidth, low latency, and low power consumption, is expected to aid its increase in adoption.

Moreover, the pre-requisite to emerging deep-tech applications, such as edge computing, 5G and 6G communication, autonomous vehicles, and natural language processing is data storage infrastructure embedded with optimum data access interface, which ensures high data transfer bandwidth, lower power consumption, and minimal latency, among others. Hence, these features can be obtained with NVMe interface in place, thereby expecting its significant growth during the forecasted period 2020-2025.

The NVMe technology has garnered adoption in various business organizations, such as manufacturing, telecommunication, healthcare, transportation, banking and financial, government agencies, and educational institutions, among others to increase their operational productivity. As the commercial organizations, such as financial institutions and government agencies are majorly responsible for maintaining personal and financial records of citizens, therefore there is a need for NVMe interface in storage devices to maintain the organizational work efficiency. Catering to the manufacturing industry, the high demand for NVMe-enabled storage is attributed to the increased adoption of intelligent platform for connecting the devices and machines. Moreover, government initiatives for setting up a smart factory are also leading to high adoption rate of NVMe storage devices in this industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Non-Volatile Memory Express Market

The global NVMe market is expected to experience a continuous healthy growth during the forecast period. However, during 2020, the growth of the NVMe market is expected to experience a dip due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, as there is delay and restriction in the purchase of the NVMe storage devices from the end-use organizations.



The industries associated with the essential commodities have operated with basic production targets due to which their targeted sales and the business have impacted significantly, thereby retarding the adoption of advanced technologies within their operational facilities. Moreover, the suppliers of the NVMe storage devices have experienced hardware component shortage due to the fluctuating supply chain operations globally. Assembling and the installation of NVMe memory devices have been reduced.



The growth of NVMe market is expected to revive sparsely during Q3 of 2020 with a healthy rate from 2021, once the operational activities return back to pre-lockdown circumstances, as the technology would allow the business organizations to access the data stored in the memory devices at a faster rate from remote locations as well.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key trends and expansion opportunities in the global NVMe market?

What are the estimations for the global NVMe market size in terms of revenue for the period 2019-2025, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What is the expected outlook and revenue to be generated by different types of memory devices, including solid-state drives, all-flash arrays, adapters, and servers, among others?

What is the expected outlook and revenue to be generated by different types of communication, such as via ethernet, fiber channel, and InfiniBand, for the time period 2019-2025?

What is the expected outlook and revenue to be generated by different types of end users, namely enterprise, client, and consumer, for the time period 2019-2025?

What is the expected outlook and revenue to be generated by NVMe in different industry verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunication, healthcare, transportation, banking and finance, governance, and education, for the time period 2019-2025?

What is the current market size, forecast, regional market trends of NVMe across different regions: North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, Asia-Pacific & Japan, China, and the Middle East & Africa?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the market size, market forecast, CAGR, and market dynamics of the global NVMe market across different market segmentations?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global NVMe market along with major restraints inhibiting the growth of NVMe during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What kind of new growth strategies (M&A, partnerships, expansions, products, and others) are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market share in the industry?

How is the funding and investment landscape in the global NVMe market?

What is the role of NVMe in deep-tech applications such as edge computing, wireless (5G, 6G) communication, autonomous vehicles, and natural language processing?

Which companies have achieved higher market coverage compared to their market potential in the global NVMe market?

