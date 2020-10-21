Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles: Focus on Product Types and Applications, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.79% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



North America dominated the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles with a share of 62.15% in 2020. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is the most prominent region for the hi-tech paints and coatings market for the autonomous vehicle industry.



In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2020 due to stringent government regulations, technological advancements, and extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities. In addition, the presence of various established and local players in the hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles makes it a highly fragmented market.



The global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles is driven by several factors such as a rapidly increasing number of automated vehicles, growing emphasis toward road safety, rising need to reduce road congestion, and growing demand for LiDAR sensors. However, high prices of autonomous driving components such as LiDAR and camera, coupled with issues with the durability of hi-tech coatings, are some of the key factors that are restraining the growth of hi-tech paints and coatings market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has intensely affected the global economy, especially the automotive sector. This is largely due to the disruption of the automotive supply chain and manufacturing in China. Besides, companies have had to shut down factories and deal with plunging sales. As a result, revenues have fallen around the world. For instance, due to the worsening situation of COVID-19, Ford Motors Company has postponed the launch of its self-driving car to 2022 from 2021.



Moreover, many companies, including Cruise, Uber, and Waymo, have suspended autonomous car testing that requires backup drivers. However, the situation in China is slowly getting better. In early April, automakers including General Motors, BMW, and Toyota re-started their plants in China. Pony.ai, a unit of Toyota, has also resumed the testing of an autonomous cars in the cities of Guangzhou and Beijing.



Scope of the Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles



The Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings market for Autonomous Vehicles research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the market outlook for hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles in terms of factors driving the market, trends, supply and demand analysis, pricing analysis, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with detailed financials and product contributions of the key players operating in the market.



Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles Segmentation



The global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicle is further segmented into type, application, and region. The anti-reflective coating segment dominated the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicle in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2020-2025).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different applications that include pigments for exterior paint, window glasses, windshields, infotainment systems, optical components, LiDARs, and cameras. In the type segment, the market is segmented into pigments for basecoat, anti-reflective coatings, anti-fingerprint coatings, self-cleaning coatings, and others.



The hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicle is segregated on the basis of region under six major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope of the Study

2 Markets

2.1 Industry Outlook

2.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Autonomous Vehicles

2.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

2.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

2.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

2.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

2.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

2.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

2.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate)

2.1.4 Supply and Demand Analysis

2.1.5 Profit Margin Analysis

2.1.6 Importance of Hi-Tech Coatings for Autonomous Vehicle

2.1.7 End-User Analysis

2.1.8 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

2.1.8.1 Consortiums and Associations

2.1.8.2 Regulatory Landscape

2.2 Business Dynamics

2.2.1 Business Drivers

2.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

2.2.1.2 Growing Push From Governments to Ensure Road Safety, Boosting the Demand for Autonomous Transportation Systems

2.2.1.3 Superior Properties of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings as Compared to Conventional Coatings

2.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Highly Autonomous Vehicle (L4 and L5)

2.2.2 Business Challenges

2.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

2.2.2.2 High Cost of Autonomous Driving Components

2.2.2.3 Issues with Durability of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings

2.2.2.4 Safety Issues With the LiDAR Technology

2.2.3 Business Strategies

2.2.3.1 Product Developments

2.2.4 Corporate Strategies

2.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

2.2.5 Business Opportunities

2.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

2.2.5.2 High Demand for Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings with the Increase in Level of Automation

2.2.5.3 Development of Functional Pigments

2.2.5.4 Increased Commercialization of Electric Vehicles

2.2.6 Impact of COVID-19

2.2.6.1 Impact of COVID-19

2.2.6.2 Possible Acceleration of Autonomous Vehicle Deployment

2.2.6.3 Production Shortfall and Supply Chain Disruption

3 Applications

3.1 Comparative Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Applications in Autonomous Vehicles

3.1.1 Applications for Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings: Window Glass vs Windshield vs. Infotainment System vs. Optical Component vs. LiDAR vs. Camera

3.1.2 Analyst Viewpoint on Market Cannibalization

3.2 Application Types of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

3.2.1 Pigment for Exterior Paint

3.2.2 Window Glass

3.2.3 Windshield

3.2.4 Infotainment System

3.2.5 Optical Component

3.2.6 LiDAR

3.2.7 Camera

3.3 Demand Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

3.3.1 Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles (by Application), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.3.1.1 Pigments for Exterior Paint

3.3.1.2 Window Glass

3.3.1.3 Windshield

3.3.1.4 Infotainment System

3.3.1.5 Optical Component

3.3.1.6 LiDAR

3.3.1.7 Camera

4 Products

4.1 Product Types of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

4.1.1 Pigments for Basecoat

4.1.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings

4.1.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

4.1.4 Self-Cleaning Coatings

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Demand Analysis of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.1 Global Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market for Autonomous Vehicles (by Product Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

4.2.1.1 Pigments for Basecoat

4.2.1.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings

4.2.1.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

4.2.1.4 Self-Cleaning Coatings

4.2.1.5 Others

4.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

4.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

4.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.4.1 Leading Patent Companies (by Patent Application)

4.4.2 Leading Innovation Areas (by Hi-Tech Paint and Coating Product Type)

4.5 Pricing Analysis

5 Regions

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

