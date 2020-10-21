Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Technology & Digital Transformation Strategies Research" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Every day, the author's Business Technology & Digital Transformation Strategies team of expert Senior Consultants - top practitioners who spend much of their time inside organizations like yours - help enterprises solve their business technology challenges. This insight is made available in the author's vast content repository.
With a subscription, you get unlimited personal access to all of these resources. Discover solutions to problems you've been trying to solve, learn about the effects of digital transformation, about how you can mitigate the impact of cloud sprawl, explore how fintech startups are challenging banks, and how you can use leadership pairing for high-performance outsourcing. You'll support your personal professional development goals with deep knowledge shared by the author's experts.
Become a Business Technology & Digital Transformation Strategies Subscriber and receive:
When you subscribe:
You'll be able to access the insight of our team of thought leaders whenever you need it. You'll get unbiased analysis - completely uninfluenced by vendors - of the strategies and technologies that are being successfully employed today. Take a look at some recently published content
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxbd2b
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
