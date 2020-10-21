Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Trade and Trade Policy: the EU Clothing Import Market and its Ten Largest Supplying Countries, 2020" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides vital data and analysis of trends in EU clothing imports from the ten largest supplying countries. It also provides insight and analysis of developments in the clothing sector in each of these countries and provides forecasts for the future.

Supplying countries mentioned include: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Morocco, Myanmar, Pakistan, Tunisia, Turkey and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary
  • General Trends in EU Clothing Imports
  • EU Clothing Imports by Importing Country
  • EU Clothing Imports by Leading Supplying Country
  • EU Clothing Imports from China and Developments in the Chinese Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Bangladesh and Developments in the Bangladeshi Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Turkey and Developments in the Turkish Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from India and Developments in the Indian Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Cambodia and Developments in the Cambodian Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Vietnam and Developments in the Vietnamese Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Pakistan and Developments in the Pakistani Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Morocco and Developments in the Moroccan Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Myanmar and Developments in the Myanmar Clothing Sector
  • EU Clothing Imports from Tunisia and Developments in the Tunisian Clothing Sector
  • Key European Markets: Forecasts of Consumer Expenditure on Clothing and Footwear to 2024
  • Statistical Appendix

Source: Textiles Intelligence Ltd.

