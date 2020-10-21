Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global aquafeed market value is set to surpass USD 109 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing number of fisheries and rising importance of leading a healthy dietary lifestyle is expected to foster the aquafeed industry growth.
Increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for maintaining a healthy dietary lifestyle is expected to drive consumer attention towards the consumption of seafood. The increasing demand for food dishes made from raw fish is likely to raise the product demand. The ability of aquafeed to reduce the occurrence of fin and gill infections in various aquatic species may foster the market outlook. Increasing aquafeed production in different regions of the world coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the use of plant-based aquafeed solutions among aquatic farmers is likely to boost growth of aquafeed and aquaculture additives market.
The industry for crustaceans is expected to witness an upsurge in the coming years owing to the numerous benefits offered by crustaceans such as omega fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and excellent source for several essential amino acids. The ability of aquafeed to improve the immune system and increase the lifespan of crustacean species is likely to raise product demand. Aquafeed market through crustaceans’ segment is expected to reach USD 17.20 billion by 2026. The increasing applications of canned, frozen and fresh salmon in different seafood dishes is likely to escalate product demand. The increasing cultivation of Atlantic salmon in European nation such as Scotland, Norway and Ireland is expected to drive aquafeed and aquaculture additives industry demand.
Some major findings of aquafeed market report include:
The use of feed acidifiers as an aquaculture additive is expected to rise in the near future owing to its ability to preserve food, reduce pathogen impacts and improve feed conversion rate. The conserving properties of feed acidifiers aid in reducing the pH of the feed and inhibit microbial and other pathogenic growth, thus raising the product demand. Aquaculture additives market through feed acidifiers segment is expected to reach USD 154.66 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the assessment period.
Asia Pacific aquafeed and aquaculture additive market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to abundant resource availability, inexpensive labor and ambient environmental conditions supporting growth of aquaculture industry. China, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and India are some of the major producers and exporters of aquafeed and aquaculture additives in the region. Increasing freshwater and marine fishing activities in the region may drive market trends. Asia Pacific aquafeed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the assessment period.
