New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Grill Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, End-use, and Geography"

The region has witnessed an increased influence on the healthy diet, and due to the nutritional qualities of grilled food, the market in Europe is also growing.



Additionally, customer lifestyle trends in developed economies of Europe are gradually leading to the high adoption of electric grills.The market initiative is a strategy adopted by the various companies to expand its footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of its customers.



The market players present in the electric grill mainly focus on developing advanced and efficient products.For instance, in May 2019, Weber-Stephen Products Ltd, a US-based electric grills provider, spread the grilling trend in Singapore, with the launch of its Weber Store.



The company has showcased the full range of its high-quality grilling products, such as gas, charcoal, and electric powered grills. Thus, the growing business expansion allows the company to gain traction in the global market.



The demand for electric grill is increasing immensely in various APAC countries owing to the increasing popularity of grilled food varieties among the consumers in the region.In China, grilled food is mostly found on the street and night markets.



In Japan, grilled food is hugely popular especially veggies and seafood.Taiwan is growing fast as a food hotspot, and grilled food is becoming an essential part of the cuisine.



APAC is likely to experience a market growth owing to the rising consumption of street food and investment by various companies toward grilled products owing to its popularity in key markets such as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.The growing consumer preference for grilled foods, such as chicken, pork, pizza, and other fast-food items are likely to accelerate the demand for electric grills in the regional market.



Consumers in China, Japan, and South Korea are highly inclined toward home-made grilled food, which is also one of the factors anticipated to offer numerous opportunities to the vendors to offer their products in this region to gain traction in the market. Since food grilling has becoming one of the preferred outdoor activities in APAC, manufacturers have introducing various electric grills as per client’s needs. For instance, Weber, the American Grill brand, launched an electric grill, Q1400, in Indian market to target the consumer market in the country, as per Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Pvt. Ltd, based in India, 60% of its products have a consumer market orientation.



The overall electric grill market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the electric grill market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the electric grill market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global electric grill market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the electric grill market.

