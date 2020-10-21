Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Phospho Gypsum Industry Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report "India Phospho-Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025" is an outcome of the exhaustive research and comprehensive analysis of India's phospho-gypsum market with respect to supply and demand. The report studies the major companies, states and regions for phospho-gypsum production, and consumption in India.



With the ongoing rapid infrastructural developments, the country's gypsum consumption is rising briskly. However, the sources of natural gypsum are limited and the production of natural gypsum has reduced. To catch with this growing demand, Indian cement makers are considering the utilization of by-product gypsum as a valuable option.



This report covers different facets of the India phospho-gypsum market, integrating a thorough analysis of its various categories. The production section studies the production of natural gypsum and by-product gypsum with a detailed analysis of phospho-gypsum, while the demand section discusses the consumption into various industries. Overall, the research portrays the state of the production and consumption side over a period of 8 years (from 2017-18 to 2024-25).



As for gypsum trade in the country, the publisher has covered a comprehensive analysis of the product's import and export by value, volume and country during 2014-15 to 2018-19.



To provide a balanced outlook of the country's phospho-gypsum market to clients, the report includes the profiles of nine industry players. In a nutshell, the research provides all the pre-requisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the Indian phospho-gypsum market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Indian Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025

3.1 Overview of the Gypsum Industry in India

3.2 Production

3.2.1 By Type

3.3 Consumption

3.3.1 By Type



4. Indian Phospho-gypsum Industry Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Supply of Phospho-gypsum in India

4.2.1 Region-wise Supply

4.3 Demand of Phospho-gypsum in India

4.3.1 Region-wise Demand

4.3.2 Company-wise Demand



5. Demand & Specification of Phospho-gypsum in Various Industries

5.1 Cement Industry

5.1.1 Specification

5.1.2 Demand

5.2 Gypsum Board

5.2.1 Specification

5.2.2 Demand

5.3 Fertilizers

5.3.1 Specification

5.3.2 Demand

5.4 Ceramic and Others

5.4.1 Specification

5.4.2 Demand



6. Cement Industry Production Outlook to 2025

6.1 Cement Production

6.2 Major Cement Plants



7. Trade Analysis - Gypsum

7.1 Import

7.1.1 By Volume

7.1.2 By Value

7.1.3 By Country

7.2 Export

7.2.1 By Volume

7.2.2 By Value

7.2.3 By Country



8. Sources of Natural Gypsum by Grade



9. Industry Players

9.1 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

9.2 Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL)

9.3 Coromandel International

9.4 Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL)

9.5 Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)

9.6 Greenstar Fertilizers

9.7 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC)

9.8 IRC Agrochemicals Private Limited

9.9 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF)

