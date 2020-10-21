Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stock Music Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stock music market is poised to grow by $ 275.89 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising adoption of subscription models and increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement. The study also identifies increasing adoption of digital music as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.
The stock music market is segmented as below:
By License Model
By Geographic Landscapes
The stock music market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock music market vendors that include Audio Network Ltd., Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., The Carlyle Group Inc., and The Music Bed LLC. Also, the stock music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by License Model
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohlwa3
