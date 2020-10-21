Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stock Music Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The stock music market is poised to grow by $ 275.89 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising adoption of subscription models and increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement. The study also identifies increasing adoption of digital music as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.



The stock music market is segmented as below:



By License Model

RF

RM

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The stock music market covers the following areas:

Stock music market sizing

Stock music market forecast

Stock music market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock music market vendors that include Audio Network Ltd., Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., The Carlyle Group Inc., and The Music Bed LLC. Also, the stock music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by License Model

Market segments

Comparison by License Model

RF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by License Model

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Audio Network Ltd.

Envato Pty Ltd.

Epidemic Sound AB

Footage Firm Inc.

Inmagine Group

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

SoundCloud Ltd.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Music Bed LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohlwa3

