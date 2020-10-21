Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vials Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% to reach US$12,153.830 million by 2025. Vials find their application across various fields across biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, pesticides and insecticides, among others. Among all the applications the segment that is common to almost every aspect that human lives interact with is that of biotechnology. Whether its pharmaceuticals, molecular gastronomy, agriculture (to name a few) the role of biotechnology is ubiquitous. This is palpable by the rate of investments that tale place throughout any given financial year in various nations between various stakeholders.



Taking the most recent and the most talked about subject in consideration that is the COVID-19 and the resultant pandemic that is raging throughout the world, biotechnology innovation has gained a lot of steam as the need to develop a vaccine is of prime importance. To this end, it may be noted that ARCH Venture Partners has raised $1.46 billion in funding to finance new tech development. To support clinical testing and clinical trial development Quanterix is developing a relevant technology. Twist Biosciences is another company that has gene-editing tools that the company believes can support therapeutic and vaccine development that has been backed by ARCH. Another entity Bellerophon, received emergency access approval from the FDA because of being the developer of inhaled nitric oxide delivery technologies that can have the potential to be used as a treatment to help alleviate respiratory distress associated with COVID-19.



With avid interests among various stakeholders along with the exigencies of the pandemic as well other pressing matters that are causing immense stress on the global ecosystems, R&D investments not only related to biochemistry as exemplified above but also a host of other scientific fields will be set in motion during the forecast period, thereby necessitating the utilization of various types of vials which in turn is expected to fuel the vial market during the forecast period and beyond.



The boom in personal care products and inclusion of phytochemicals whose end products are sold as nutraceuticals are also poised to drive the growth of the vials market.



