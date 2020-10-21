Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Price Tracker - Quarterly Price Analysis of European Data Centres" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FOCUSING ON TWO CRUCIAL ISSUES FOR TODAY - PRICING AND POWER COSTS ACROSS EUROPE



The Data Centre Price Tracker analyses every three months the full rack pricing in Europe. Additionally, the tracker provides an analysis of the main trends affecting the data centre market and key movements in the market.



Each issue of the Data Centre Price Tracker covers:



1. Data Centres in Austria: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

2. Data Centres in Belgium: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analysis

3. Data Centres in Czech Republic: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analysis

4. Data Centres in Denmark: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

5. Data Centres in France: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analysis

6. Data Centres in Germany: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analysis

7. Data Centres in Ireland: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

8. Data Centres in Italy: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

9. Data Centres in Netherlands: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analysis

10. Data Centres in Portugal: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

11. Data Centres in Spain: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

12. Data Centres in Sweden: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

13. Data Centres in Switzerland: Trends; Providers; Promotions; Pricing & Analysis

14. Data Centres in the UK: Trends, Providers, Promotions, Pricing & Analyis



News and Updates



Analysis of European Electricity Pricing Trends



Geographical coverage:



Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. New countries to be introduced in include Hungary and Poland.



Who should subscribe to this service:



- Data Centre Operators

- Wholesale Departments

- Equipment Supplier Organisations

- Telecommunication Service Providers

- Regulatory Bodies

- Investment Firms



