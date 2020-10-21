Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Consumer Health - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global CBD Consumer Health Market accounted for $7.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $40.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



Growing legalization of cannabis-based CBD products, rise in disposable income and positive government reforms for the legalization of cannabidiol (CBD) in various regions are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and the high price of CBD products are hampering the growth of the market.



Cannabidiol is one of the main cannabinoids extracted from the hemp or from marijuana, which is primarily found in the Cannabis sativa plant. Cannabidiol is a compound which is being utilized due to its therapeutic properties in humans.



Based on the product, the nutraceuticals segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol, changing consumer preferences towards organic ingredients in dietary supplements, and favourable government reforms regarding CBD. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to an increase in consumption, rising awareness, positive attitude regarding CBD products, and strategic investments by major companies in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the CBD Consumer Health Market include Elixinol Global Limited, CV Sciences Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kazmira, Joy Organics, ENDOCA, and Charlotte's Web.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nutraceuticals

5.2.1 Weight Management and Wellbeing

5.2.2 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Sports Nutrition

5.3 Medical Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products

5.3.1 Sleep Aids Products

5.3.2 Mental Health Products

5.3.3 Dermatology Products

5.3.4 Analgesic Products

5.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Food and Beverages

5.6 Personal Care & Cosmetic Products

5.6.1 Infused Skin Care Products

5.6.2 Infused Beauty Products

5.6.3 Infused Hair Care Products



6 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Retail Stores

6.3 Retail Pharmacies

6.4 Online Stores



7 Global CBD Consumer Health Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Elixinol Global Limited

9.2 CV Sciences Inc.

9.3 NuLeaf Naturals LLC

9.4 Medical Marijuana Inc.

9.5 Lord Jones

9.6 Kazmira

9.7 Joy Organics

9.8 ENDOCA

9.9 Charlotte's Web



