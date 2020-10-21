New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Flower Type and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978066/?utm_source=GNW

Cut flowers are the flower buds (often with some stem and leaf) that have been cut from the plant.



It is usually removed from the plant for decoration.Typical uses are in wreaths, vase displays, and garlands.



Many gardeners harvest their own cut flowers from domestic gardens, but there is a significant floral industry for cut flowers in most countries.The plants cropped vary by climate, culture and the level of wealth locally.



The plants are raised specifically for the purpose, in field or glasshouse growing conditions. Cut flowers can also be harvested from the wild.



Based on flower type, the cut flowers market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum & gerbera, and others.The rose segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.



Rose plants range in size from compact, miniature roses, to climbers that can reach seven meters in height.Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses.



Cultivation of rose cut flower is a profitable crop for farmers. Selection of the right variety of flowers is an important tool in commercial floriculture.



Geographically, the cut flowers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Europe held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America.



With increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles, the demand cut flowers in the region is growing significantly. Increase in use of cut flowers for decorative purposes and for gifting on special occasions also drives the cut flowers market in Europe.



Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dümmen Orange; The Queen’s Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.



The cut flowers market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the cut flowers market.

