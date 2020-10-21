Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Brushes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial brushes Market accounted for $611.67 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,050.97 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Growing demand in automotive and industrial manufacturing applications, technological advancements and rise in the sale of the electric vehicles (EV) are propelling the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices is hampering the growth of the market.



A brush is a common tool with bristles, wire or other filaments. Industrial brushes are one of the basic accessories for power tools. Industrial brushes refer to brushes made for industrial use like textile, leather tanning, food, glass, automotive, metallurgy, printed circuit board, stone and wood processing, etc.



Based on the application, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these brushes are extensively used in the automotive industry in petroleum-based or water-based cleaning solutions and also used for surface finishing and metal polishing. Automotive cleaning companies install industrial brushes for cleaning. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as this region has most consumers spending on food and is the most mature retail markets in the world.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial brushes Market include

3M

The Industrial Brush Company, Inc.

Koti Industrial & Technical Brushes Limited

Spiral Brushes, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ningbo Industrial Power Brushes Ltd.

KULLEN-KOTI GmbH

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.

Associated Industrial Brush Company Ltd.

Tanis Brush Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Industrial Brushes Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Comber Brush

5.3 Animal Hair Brush

5.4 Wheel Brush

5.5 Stenter Brush

5.6 Power Brush

5.7 Acid Brush

5.8 Machine Brush

5.9 Industrial Sweeping Brush

5.10 Cotton Thread Brush

5.11 ESD (Electro Static Discharge) Brush

5.12 Disc Brush

5.13 Cylinder Brush

5.14 Anti-Static Brush

5.15 Ceramic Brush

5.16 Boiler Brush

5.17 Circular Brush

5.18 Plastic Brush

5.19 Accumulator Brush

5.20 Other Types

5.20.1 Wire Brush

5.20.2 Spindle Flap Brush



6 Global Industrial Brushes Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyester

6.3 Nylon

6.4 Metal

6.5 Fiber

6.6 Other Raw Materials

6.6.1 Rubber

6.6.2 Wood



7 Global Industrial Brushes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Textile

7.3 Pharmaceutical

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Lithography, Printing and Engraving

7.6 Industrial Manufacturing

7.7 Glass & Ceramics

7.8 Electrical & Electronics

7.9 Construction & Utility

7.10 Packaging & Labeling

7.11 Aerospace & Defense

7.12 Other Applications

7.12.1 Plastic Extrusion

7.12.2 Food Service & Processing

7.12.3 Facility Management



8 Global Industrial Brushes Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0llpk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900