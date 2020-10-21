Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging and increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection is restraining the market growth.



Pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which is specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectables, solutions & suspensions, and others. Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products.



Based on product, the plastic bottles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the high availability of plastic bottles along with growing demand for administering of oral medicines as well as over the counter drugs.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to expanding urbanization, growing awareness among the population, and an increase in the aging population.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Packaging

5.3 Rigid Packaging



6 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inhalation

6.3 Oral

6.4 Parenteral

6.5 Transdermal



7 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Veterinary Vaccine Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aquaculture

7.3 Canine

7.4 Livestock

7.5 Poultry



8 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.4 Polyester

8.5 Polyethylene

8.6 Polypropylene

8.7 Polystyrene

8.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



9 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Blister Packs

9.3 Caps & Closures

9.4 Containers

9.5 Plastic Bottles

9.6 Prefilled Syringe

9.7 Vials



10 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Droppers

10.3 Liquid

10.4 Topical Medication



11 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospital

11.3 Pharmaceutical Factory



12 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launches

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Amcor Ltd.

14.2 Ampac Holdings

14.3 Aphena Pharma

14.4 AptarGroup Inc.

14.5 Berry Global

14.6 Bilcare Research

14.7 Capsugel Inc.

14.8 COMAR LLC

14.9 Constantia Flexibles

14.10 Dickinson and Company

14.11 Gerresheimer AG

14.12 MeadWestvaco Corporation

14.13 Owens-Illinois

14.14 Pretium Packaging Corporation

14.15 RPC Group

14.16 Schott AG

14.17 Sealed Air

14.18 Tekni Plex

14.19 Tim Plastics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzbj6j



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900