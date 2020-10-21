Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food delivery industry "Uber is Set to Acquire Rival Postmates for $2.65 Billion Which is Expected to Close Early in 2021"



The pandemic has changed consumers' expectations of what items should be available for delivery and Uber Eats is responding by accelerating its plans to expand its delivery services beyond take out. Uber Eats is rolling out a new update around the world over the next six weeks which will give users instant access to local retailers as well as restaurants from the comfort of their homes. The update will allow users to order new categories of items including groceries, medicines, pet food and flowers.



Uber Eats will roll out new features that provide users with custom home pages based on their purchase history and preferences and give them more information about items available for delivery in their area. Users will also be able to order from multiple restaurants or combine a food order with the purchase of other items to receive everything within the same delivery. The update follows Uber's pending agreement to acquire rival Postmates for $2.65 billion which is expected to close early in 2021. If the deal goes ahead it would bring the number of major US third party delivery companies to three: Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.



