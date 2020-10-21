Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Retail Trade of Second-Hand Goods in Stores in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on he retail trade in second-hand goods in stores and includes traditional and franchise model second-hand dealers, pawnbrokers, clothing and book exchange dealers. It excludes trade in used motor vehicles and motorcycles and trade of scrap metal, which are classified under different siccodes.



Retail Trade of Second Hand Goods in Stores: The second-hand goods retail trade is often viewed as one that caters for poor people, but the global trend towards high quality vintage clothing, repurposed items and environmentally-conscious consumption has seen the industry attract buyers that wouldn't have normally considered second-hand purchases. Due to the enforcement of regulations and increase in professional franchise operations, the sector is no longer considered a haven for stolen goods. There are an estimated 22,000 second-hand and pawn dealers in South Africa. Most second-hand stores are commercial operations, but some operate on behalf of, or in aid of a charity.



Cash Advance and Payday Loans: With irregular income and high debt levels, many South Africans cannot get loans from traditional lenders such as banks, and many turn to pawn shops that offer cash advances and payday loans. Companies like Cash Converters and Cash Crusaders also act as pawnbrokers by offering secured loans to people using personal items such as cellphones, jewellery and laptops as collateral. Pawn transactions are not credit agreements but are covered by the National Credit Act.



This report includes information on the state and size of the sector and influencing factors, with profiles of 16 companies including major franchisers such as Cash Crusaders, Cash converters and Books Galore. Other companies profiled include Capital Pawn and Pawn Stars as well as second-hand clothes dealer Dlamini, which trades as Flair Vintage and Botshabelo, which uses the funds from sales to care for children.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Developments

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Environmental Concerns

5.3. CoronavirUS

5.4. Improved Business Practices

5.5. Cyclicality

5.6. Crime, Physical Security and Cybersecurity

5.7. Information Technology (It), Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

B Dlamini

Babette Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Books Galore Head Office CC

Botshabelo

C Fourie

C Joel

Capital Pawn CC

Cash Converters Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cash Crusaders Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Fundraising Solutions CC

Has Been Office Furniture (Pty) Ltd

L Fieldgate

Patou Boutique (Pty) Ltd

Pawn Stars CC

Rags and Lace 2014 (Pty) Ltd

T Mullins

