Atlanta, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc., trading as Trust Stamp, an AI-powered authentication company dual headquartered in Atlanta (US) and Cheltenham (UK), received recognition across multiple areas of impact in October of 2020. The company’s innovative identity technology garnered attention for its implications in fostering financial inclusion and resilience, protecting data privacy while minimizing risk, and rapid growth in the regulatory compliance space.

Trust Stamp was awarded the following honors:

The 2020 Inclusive Fintech 50

After a competitive process led by an independent panel of judges from venture capital, technology, and financial services, Trust Stamp joins the Inclusive Fintech 50, a cohort of promising early-stage Fintech companies that drive financial inclusion and resilience around the globe. Applicants from over 111 countries were assessed on the degree to which their target market includes underserved people or businesses, and whether their innovation offers a new value proposition, shows early-stage traction, and can have a noticeable impact on the more than 3 billion financially underserved people.

Inclusive Fintech 50 was founded by MetLife Foundation and Visa, with support from Accion and IFC, and additional funding from BlackRock and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief.

Tracxn’s Top Emerging RegTech Startups of 2020

Earlier in the month, international analytics platform Tracxn recognized Trust Stamp among its curated list of the most promising startups leading the RegTech industry around the world. Trust Stamp earned “Minicorn” status, a nod to the term signifying a company valued at over $1 billion, following its rapid growth throughout 2020.

The Tracxn Emerging Awards publicly recognizes top global companies across sectors, based on a detailed analysis by specialist teams coupled with a combination of multiple publicly available signals such as market size, investment by marquee investors, execution excellence, and future growth prospects.

On the heels of Trust Stamp’s success in early Q4 of 2020, Mastercard and Trust Stamp’s Inclusive Identity for All solution currently competes alongside five other innovative ideas as a finalist in the World Bank ID4D Mission Billion Global Prize. The ID4D (Identification for Development) initiative brings global knowledge and expertise across sectors to help countries realize the transformational potential of digital identification systems. Mission Billion Winners will be announced on October 21st at the Inclusive Digital ID for a Resilient Recovery event.

The Mission Billion Global Prize seeks solutions that ensure identification systems are inclusive of vulnerable groups while taking into account the social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inclusive Identity for All presents a privacy-enhancing way to authenticate individuals online and offline to access basic services. The solution comes out of work between Mastercard’s Humanitarian & Development team and Trust Stamp over the last few years.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is an artificial intelligence company focused on providing identity solutions at the intersection of biometrics, privacy, and cybersecurity. The company applies advanced cryptographic techniques, deep neural networks and proprietary AI powered tools to biometric and other identity data to create an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) that can be matched, deduplicated and verified while protecting sensitive identity information. Trust Stamp is currently participating in the DIFC Fintech Hive programme, and LORCA Cyber Accelerator, and is a graduate of multiple global programs including QCFintech, 630 Cybersecurity, Plug and Play (Silicon Valley and UAE), NAR REach, Mastercard Startpath, the Georgia Advanced Technology Development Center, the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator, the FIS Fintech Accelerator, the UK’s GCHQ/NCSC incubator and the Netherlands based Blue Tulip Awards program (first place winner in the finance category).





