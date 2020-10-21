FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of 2,750 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend to be paid in November 2020.
Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “FirstCash’s third quarter results reflected continued profitability and resiliency despite the sharp second quarter decline in pawn receivables related to the impacts of COVID-19. The Company saw steady recovery in pawn lending activity and near-record levels of retail margins. At the same time, we continue to invest in long-term growth, with 104 pawn stores opened or acquired year-to-date which drove the total store count to 2,750 locations.
“Given FirstCash’s continued profitability and strong cash flows, we are pleased to again pay our regular cash dividend this quarter of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The Company also completed a $500 million bond offering during the third quarter that enabled us to redeem and replace $300 million of previously issued bonds at a more favorable rate and over a longer term, pay down a significant portion of the revolving credit facility and provide additional long-term funding for growth and future shareholder returns.”
This release contains adjusted earnings measures, which exclude debt extinguishment costs and certain other extraordinary and/or non-cash expenses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|As Reported (GAAP)
|Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|359,890
|$
|452,459
|$
|359,890
|$
|452,459
|Net income
|$
|15,062
|$
|34,761
|$
|24,453
|$
|36,246
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.84
|EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|34,174
|$
|68,131
|$
|46,333
|$
|70,173
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|41,536
|43,167
|41,536
|43,167
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|As Reported (GAAP)
|Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|1,239,126
|$
|1,366,077
|$
|1,239,126
|$
|1,366,077
|Net income
|$
|73,853
|$
|110,464
|$
|90,620
|$
|114,064
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.77
|$
|2.55
|$
|2.17
|$
|2.63
|EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|152,760
|$
|209,203
|$
|174,869
|$
|213,959
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|41,691
|43,358
|41,691
|43,358
Consolidated Earnings Highlights
Acquisitions and Store Opening Highlights
U.S. Pawn Operations
U.S. Consumer Lending Operations
Note: Certain growth rates in “Latin America Operations” below are calculated on a constant currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release. The average Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was 22.1 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 14% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was 21.8 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 13% versus the prior-year period.
Latin America Pawn Operations
Liquidity and Shareholder Returns
2020 Outlook
Additional Commentary and Analysis
Mr. Wessel provided the following additional insights on the Company’s third quarter operating results and outlook for the fourth quarter:
“FirstCash continues to focus on customer and employee safety as we navigate the pandemic and its significant health and economic impacts. We are proud of our team’s resiliency and dedication to safely provide essential products and services to our loyal customers in these challenging times. The Company’s ability to keep its stores open and maintain our workforce have been critical. We have remained committed to avoiding layoffs or furloughs in any of our significant geographic markets and corporate offices and our front-line employees, as a whole, have benefited from record levels of incentive pay so far this year.
“We are seeing a steady rebound in pawn activity, with U.S. originations thus far in October rapidly approaching more normalized levels, which we believe will lead to the substantial recovery in pawn balances in the first quarter of next year if current trends continue. In addition, our stores continue to maintain a disciplined approach in setting both loan-to-value ratios and the amount we pay for merchandise purchased directly from customers. Coupled with continued demand for our retail products and higher gold prices, retail margins and scrap jewelry margins were well above historical norms during the third quarter, and we expect these trends to continue in the fourth quarter.
“Despite the obvious challenges, we have now safely added over 100 stores this year through acquisitions and new store openings. Additional store openings are planned in the fourth quarter and our real estate team continues to build a pipeline of openings for 2021. We are also optimistic about potential store acquisition opportunities in both the U.S. and Latin America over the next several quarters. Given current market conditions in commercial retail leasing, we are more focused than ever on optimizing our store real estate portfolio through negotiation of more favorable lease extensions and/or exploring opportunities to relocate or optimize store locations. Additionally, we continue to make strategic purchases of the real property at existing store locations as opportunities and sufficient economics arise in key markets and locations. The Company expects the combination of these real estate initiatives over time to reduce occupancy expenses and improve the quality and overall profitability of its locations.
“FirstCash continues to maintain strong liquidity and has generated record free cash flows in this year’s unprecedented environment. The Company’s excellent credit profile was evidenced by our ability to refinance our senior notes in August with an oversubscribed and upsized $500 million issuance at 4.625% with an eight year term. This issuance reduces our long-term fixed rate financing costs and provides additional capital for loan growth, new stores, acquisitions and shareholder returns. We have also enhanced liquidity and cash flows this year through expense discipline which enabled us to achieve a $24 million, or 13%, reduction in combined store-level and administrative expenses during the third quarter, and we anticipate significant cost reductions to continue into the fourth quarter and next year as we navigate the pandemic.
“While 2020 has obviously been a challenging year for our customers, employees and the Company, we remain optimistic about the recovery and believe that we are very well positioned for long-term growth and increased shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Wessel.
About FirstCash
FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with 2,750 retail pawn locations and approximately 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.
FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash’s common stock (ticker symbol “FCFS”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash’s website located at http://www.firstcash.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of FirstCash, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the “Company”). Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.
While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors may include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and regulatory developments (1) related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which include risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of governmental responses that have been, and may in the future be, imposed in response to the pandemic, including stimulus programs which could adversely impact lending demand and regulations which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to continue to fully operate, potential changes in consumer behavior and shopping patterns which could impact demand for both the Company’s pawn loan and retail products, the deterioration in the economic conditions in the United States and Latin America which potentially could have an impact on discretionary consumer spending, and currency fluctuations, primarily involving the Mexican peso and (2) those discussed and described in the Company’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 3, 2020, including the risks described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” thereof, and other reports filed subsequently by the Company with the SEC, including the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|234,982
|$
|281,358
|$
|819,011
|$
|844,353
|Pawn loan fees
|99,570
|142,879
|343,675
|420,994
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|25,281
|25,661
|74,437
|82,352
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|57
|2,561
|2,003
|18,378
|Total revenue
|359,890
|452,459
|1,239,126
|1,366,077
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|137,230
|178,597
|493,436
|534,218
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|19,818
|22,660
|61,022
|76,947
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|104
|223
|(480
|)
|3,829
|Total cost of revenue
|157,152
|201,480
|553,978
|614,994
|Net revenue
|202,738
|250,979
|685,148
|751,083
|Expenses and other income:
|Store operating expenses
|132,061
|149,819
|426,612
|445,018
|Administrative expenses
|24,354
|30,576
|85,642
|94,426
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,426
|10,674
|31,424
|31,058
|Interest expense
|6,561
|8,922
|21,953
|25,840
|Interest income
|(499
|)
|(429
|)
|(1,209
|)
|(788
|)
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|7
|805
|209
|1,510
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(432
|)
|1,648
|1,639
|926
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|11,737
|—
|11,737
|—
|Write-offs and impairments of certain lease intangibles and other assets
|837
|—
|6,549
|—
|Total expenses and other income
|185,052
|202,015
|584,556
|597,990
|Income before income taxes
|17,686
|48,964
|100,592
|153,093
|Provision for income taxes
|2,624
|14,203
|26,739
|42,629
|Net income
|$
|15,062
|$
|34,761
|$
|73,853
|$
|110,464
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.78
|$
|2.56
|Diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.77
|$
|2.55
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|41,440
|42,957
|41,597
|43,183
|Diluted
|41,536
|43,167
|41,691
|43,358
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.75
FIRSTCASH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|78,844
|$
|61,183
|$
|46,527
|Fees and service charges receivable
|36,423
|48,587
|46,686
|Pawn loans
|270,619
|385,907
|369,527
|Consumer loans, net
|—
|895
|751
|Inventories
|168,664
|281,921
|265,256
|Income taxes receivable
|7,534
|1,944
|875
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,647
|9,275
|11,367
|Total current assets
|572,731
|789,712
|740,989
|Property and equipment, net
|341,827
|300,087
|336,167
|Operating lease right of use asset
|289,175
|288,460
|304,549
|Goodwill
|932,329
|936,562
|948,643
|Intangible assets, net
|83,837
|86,468
|85,875
|Other assets
|9,087
|10,880
|11,506
|Deferred tax assets
|6,509
|10,624
|11,711
|Total assets
|$
|2,235,495
|$
|2,422,793
|$
|2,439,440
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|79,979
|$
|81,999
|$
|72,398
|Customer deposits
|36,189
|41,686
|39,736
|Income taxes payable
|183
|713
|4,302
|Lease liability, current
|84,970
|83,328
|86,466
|Total current liabilities
|201,321
|207,726
|202,902
|Revolving unsecured credit facilities
|40,000
|340,000
|335,000
|Senior unsecured notes
|492,775
|296,394
|296,568
|Deferred tax liabilities
|69,261
|61,240
|61,431
|Lease liability, non-current
|188,212
|181,257
|193,504
|Total liabilities
|991,569
|1,086,617
|1,089,405
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|493
|493
|493
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,226,512
|1,229,793
|1,231,528
|Retained earnings
|767,683
|684,865
|727,476
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(164,877
|)
|(113,516
|)
|(96,969
|)
|Common stock held in treasury, at cost
|(585,885
|)
|(465,459
|)
|(512,493
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,243,926
|1,336,176
|1,350,035
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,235,495
|$
|2,422,793
|$
|2,439,440
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The Company’s reportable segments are as follows:
The Company provides revenues, cost of revenues, store operating expenses, pre-tax operating income and earning assets by segment. Store operating expenses include salary and benefit expense of store-level employees, occupancy costs, bank charges, security, insurance, utilities, supplies and other costs incurred by the stores.
U.S. Operations Segment Results
The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans, inventories and unsecured consumer loans, net as well as other earning asset metrics of the U.S. operations segment as of September 30, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):
|As of September 30,
|Increase /
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Earning assets:
|Pawn loans
|$
|188,819
|$
|270,659
|(30
|)%
|Inventories
|120,397
|185,369
|(35
|)%
|Consumer loans, net (1)
|—
|895
|(100
|)%
|$
|309,216
|$
|456,923
|(32
|)%
|Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)
|$
|188
|$
|167
|13
|%
|Composition of pawn collateral:
|General merchandise
|34
|%
|36
|%
|Jewelry
|66
|%
|64
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Composition of inventories:
|General merchandise
|42
|%
|47
|%
|Jewelry
|58
|%
|53
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year
|2
|%
|3
|%
|Inventory turns (trailing twelve months retail sales divided by average inventories)
|3.2 times
|2.8 times
(1) Effective June 30, 2020, the Company ceased offering unsecured consumer lending and credit services products, which include all payday and installment loans, in the U.S.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the U.S. operations segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|Increase /
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|151,618
|$
|168,092
|(10
|)%
|Pawn loan fees
|66,180
|95,125
|(30
|)%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|12,692
|18,369
|(31
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|57
|2,561
|(98
|)%
|Total revenue
|230,547
|284,147
|(19
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|84,673
|103,728
|(18
|)%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|10,316
|16,217
|(36
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|104
|223
|(53
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|95,093
|120,168
|(21
|)%
|Net revenue
|135,454
|163,979
|(17
|)%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|92,678
|103,315
|(10
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,390
|5,213
|3
|%
|Total segment expenses
|98,068
|108,528
|(10
|)%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|37,386
|$
|55,451
|(33
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the U.S. operations segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|Increase /
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|556,528
|$
|523,825
|6
|%
|Pawn loan fees
|235,937
|283,127
|(17
|)%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|37,727
|56,942
|(34
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|2,003
|18,378
|(89
|)%
|Total revenue
|832,195
|882,272
|(6
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|325,863
|326,134
|—
|%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|32,754
|52,340
|(37
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|(480
|)
|3,829
|(113
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|358,137
|382,303
|(6
|)%
|Net revenue
|474,058
|499,969
|(5
|)%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|303,686
|310,208
|(2
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,352
|15,527
|5
|%
|Total segment expenses
|320,038
|325,735
|(2
|)%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|154,020
|$
|174,234
|(12
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Latin America Operations Segment Results
The Company’s management reviews and analyzes certain operating results in Latin America on a constant currency basis because the Company believes this better represents the Company’s underlying business trends. Constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current-year results at prior-year average exchange rates. The wholesale scrap jewelry sales in Latin America are priced and settled in U.S. dollars and are not affected by foreign currency translation, as are a small percentage of the operating and administrative expenses in Latin America, which are billed and paid in U.S. dollars. Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are denoted as such. See the “Constant Currency Results” section below for additional discussion of constant currency results.
The following table provides exchange rates for the Mexican peso, Guatemalan quetzal and Colombian peso for the current and prior-year periods:
|September 30,
|Favorable /
|2020
|2019
|(Unfavorable)
|Mexican peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|22.5
|19.6
|(15
|)%
|Three months ended
|22.1
|19.4
|(14
|)%
|Nine months ended
|21.8
|19.3
|(13
|)%
|Guatemalan quetzal / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|7.8
|7.7
|(1
|)%
|Three months ended
|7.7
|7.7
|—
|%
|Nine months ended
|7.7
|7.7
|—
|%
|Colombian peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|3,879
|3,462
|(12
|)%
|Three months ended
|3,730
|3,339
|(12
|)%
|Nine months ended
|3,703
|3,239
|(14
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans and inventories as well as other earning asset metrics of the Latin America operations segment as of September 30, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):
|Constant Currency Basis
|As of
|September 30,
|Increase /
|As of September 30,
|2020
|(Decrease)
|2020
|2019
|Decrease
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Earning assets:
|Pawn loans
|$
|81,800
|$
|115,248
|(29
|)%
|$
|93,105
|(19
|)%
|Inventories
|48,267
|96,552
|(50
|)%
|54,770
|(43
|)%
|$
|130,067
|$
|211,800
|(39
|)%
|$
|147,875
|(30
|)%
|Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)
|$
|64
|$
|66
|(3
|)%
|$
|73
|11
|%
|Composition of pawn collateral:
|General merchandise
|66
|%
|72
|%
|Jewelry
|34
|%
|28
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Composition of inventories:
|General merchandise
|60
|%
|73
|%
|Jewelry
|40
|%
|27
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Inventory turns (trailing twelve months retail sales divided by average inventories)
|4.1 times
|3.7 times
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the Latin America operations segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
|Constant Currency Basis
|Three Months
|Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|Increase /
|September 30,
|Increase /
|2020
|(Decrease)
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|83,364
|$
|113,266
|(26
|)%
|$
|94,326
|(17
|)%
|Pawn loan fees
|33,390
|47,754
|(30
|)%
|37,869
|(21
|)%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|12,589
|7,292
|73
|%
|12,589
|73
|%
|Total revenue
|129,343
|168,312
|(23
|)%
|144,784
|(14
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|52,557
|74,869
|(30
|)%
|59,447
|(21
|)%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|9,502
|6,443
|47
|%
|10,816
|68
|%
|Total cost of revenue
|62,059
|81,312
|(24
|)%
|70,263
|(14
|)%
|Net revenue
|67,284
|87,000
|(23
|)%
|74,521
|(14
|)%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|39,383
|46,504
|(15
|)%
|44,204
|(5
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,903
|3,795
|3
|%
|4,370
|15
|%
|Total segment expenses
|43,286
|50,299
|(14
|)%
|48,574
|(3
|)%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|23,998
|$
|36,701
|(35
|)%
|$
|25,947
|(29
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the Latin America operations segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
|Constant Currency Basis
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|Increase /
|September 30,
|Increase /
|2020
|(Decrease)
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|262,483
|$
|320,528
|(18
|)%
|$
|295,523
|(8
|)%
|Pawn loan fees
|107,738
|137,867
|(22
|)%
|121,324
|(12
|)%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|36,710
|25,410
|44
|%
|36,710
|44
|%
|Total revenue
|406,931
|483,805
|(16
|)%
|453,557
|(6
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|167,573
|208,084
|(19
|)%
|188,607
|(9
|)%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|28,268
|24,607
|15
|%
|31,892
|30
|%
|Total cost of revenue
|195,841
|232,691
|(16
|)%
|220,499
|(5
|)%
|Net revenue
|211,090
|251,114
|(16
|)%
|233,058
|(7
|)%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|122,926
|134,810
|(9
|)%
|137,211
|2
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,568
|10,679
|8
|%
|12,886
|21
|%
|Total segment expenses
|134,494
|145,489
|(8
|)%
|150,097
|3
|%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|76,596
|$
|105,625
|(27
|)%
|$
|82,961
|(21
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Consolidated Results of Operations
The following table reconciles pre-tax operating income of the Company’s U.S. operations segment and Latin America operations segment discussed above to consolidated net income (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Consolidated Results of Operations
|Segment pre-tax operating income:
|U.S. operations
|$
|37,386
|$
|55,451
|$
|154,020
|$
|174,234
|Latin America operations
|23,998
|36,701
|76,596
|105,625
|Consolidated segment pre-tax operating income
|61,384
|92,152
|230,616
|279,859
|Corporate expenses and other income:
|Administrative expenses
|24,354
|30,576
|85,642
|94,426
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,133
|1,666
|3,504
|4,852
|Interest expense
|6,561
|8,922
|21,953
|25,840
|Interest income
|(499
|)
|(429
|)
|(1,209
|)
|(788
|)
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|7
|805
|209
|1,510
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(432
|)
|1,648
|1,639
|926
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|11,737
|—
|11,737
|—
|Write-offs and impairments of certain lease intangibles and other assets
|837
|—
|6,549
|—
|Total corporate expenses and other income
|43,698
|43,188
|130,024
|126,766
|Income before income taxes
|17,686
|48,964
|100,592
|153,093
|Provision for income taxes
|2,624
|14,203
|26,739
|42,629
|Net income
|$
|15,062
|$
|34,761
|$
|73,853
|$
|110,464
FIRSTCASH, INC.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
The following tables detail store count activity:
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|U.S.
|Latin America
|Operations Segment (2)
|Operations Segment (3)
|Total Locations
|Total locations, beginning of period
|1,035
|1,710
|2,745
|New locations opened
|—
|13
|13
|Consolidation of existing pawn locations
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|Total locations, end of period
|1,030
|1,720
|2,750
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|U.S.
|Latin America
|Operations Segment (2)
|Operations Segment (3)
|Total Locations
|Total locations, beginning of period
|1,056
|1,623
|2,679
|New locations opened
|—
|64
|64
|Locations acquired
|—
|40
|40
|Closure of consumer loan stores (1)
|(13
|)
|—
|(13
|)
|Consolidation of existing pawn locations
|(13
|)
|(7
|)
|(20
|)
|Total locations, end of period
|1,030
|1,720
|2,750
(1) Effective June 30, 2020, the Company ceased offering unsecured consumer lending and credit services products, which include all payday and installment loans, in the U.S.
(2) The table does not include 42 check cashing locations operated by independent franchisees under franchising agreements with the Company.
(3) The table does not include 27 Prendamex pawn locations operated by independent franchisees under franchising agreements with the Company.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and constant currency results as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company’s core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company’s results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
While acquisitions are an important part of the Company’s overall strategy, the Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and other acquisition expenses to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods. In addition, the Company does not consider these merger and other acquisition expenses to be related to the organic operations of the acquired businesses or its continuing operations and such expenses are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired businesses. Merger and other acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs and costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities, among others.
The Company has certain leases in Mexico which are denominated in U.S. dollars. The lease liability of these U.S. dollar denominated leases, which is considered a monetary liability, is remeasured into Mexican pesos using current period exchange rates resulting in the recognition of foreign currency exchange gains or losses. The Company has adjusted the applicable financial measures to exclude these remeasurement gains or losses because they are non-cash, non-operating items that could create volatility in the Company’s consolidated results of operations due to the magnitude of the end of period lease liability being remeasured and to improve comparability of current periods presented with prior periods due to the adoption of ASC 842 on January 1, 2019.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance of its continuing operations. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company’s financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.
The following table provides a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|In Thousands
|Per Share
|In Thousands
|Per Share
|In Thousands
|Per Share
|In Thousands
|Per Share
|Net income and diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|15,062
|$
|0.36
|$
|34,761
|$
|0.81
|$
|73,853
|$
|1.77
|$
|110,464
|$
|2.55
|Adjustments, net of tax:
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|5
|—
|567
|0.01
|151
|—
|1,097
|0.02
|Non-cash foreign currency (gain) loss related to lease liability
|(308
|)
|(0.01
|)
|340
|0.01
|2,453
|0.06
|(34
|)
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|9,037
|0.22
|—
|—
|9,037
|0.22
|—
|—
|Non-cash write-off of certain merger related lease intangibles (1)
|644
|0.02
|—
|—
|3,579
|0.09
|—
|—
|Non-cash impairment of certain other assets (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,463
|0.03
|—
|—
|Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|13
|—
|578
|0.01
|84
|—
|2,537
|0.06
|Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share
|$
|24,453
|$
|0.59
|$
|36,246
|$
|0.84
|$
|90,620
|$
|2.17
|$
|114,064
|$
|2.63
(1) Certain above/below market store lease intangibles, recorded in conjunction with the Cash America merger in 2016, were written-off as a result of the Company purchasing the real estate from the landlords of the respective stores.
(2) Impairment related to a non-operating asset in which the Company determined that an other than temporary impairment existed as of March 31, 2020.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of the gross amounts, the impact of income taxes and the net amounts for the adjustments included in the table above (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|$
|7
|$
|2
|$
|5
|$
|805
|$
|238
|$
|567
|Non-cash foreign currency (gain) loss related to lease liability
|(439
|)
|(131
|)
|(308
|)
|486
|146
|340
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|11,737
|2,700
|9,037
|—
|—
|—
|Non-cash write-off of certain merger related lease intangibles
|837
|193
|644
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|17
|4
|13
|751
|173
|578
|Total adjustments
|$
|12,159
|$
|2,768
|$
|9,391
|$
|2,042
|$
|557
|$
|1,485
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|$
|209
|$
|58
|$
|151
|$
|1,510
|$
|413
|$
|1,097
|Non-cash foreign currency loss (gain) related to lease liability
|3,505
|1,052
|2,453
|(49
|)
|(15
|)
|(34
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|11,737
|2,700
|9,037
|—
|—
|—
|Non-cash write-off of certain merger related lease intangibles
|4,649
|1,070
|3,579
|—
|—
|—
|Non-cash impairment of certain other assets
|1,900
|437
|1,463
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|109
|25
|84
|3,295
|758
|2,537
|Total adjustments
|$
|22,109
|$
|5,342
|$
|16,767
|$
|4,756
|$
|1,156
|$
|3,600
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items as listed below that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company’s financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used in the calculation of the net debt ratio as defined in the Company’s senior unsecured notes covenants. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|15,062
|$
|34,761
|$
|73,853
|$
|110,464
|$
|128,007
|$
|158,539
|Income taxes
|2,624
|14,203
|26,739
|42,629
|44,103
|57,730
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,426
|10,674
|31,424
|31,058
|42,270
|40,934
|Interest expense
|6,561
|8,922
|21,953
|25,840
|30,148
|34,420
|Interest income
|(499
|)
|(429
|)
|(1,209
|)
|(788
|)
|(1,476
|)
|(1,016
|)
|EBITDA
|34,174
|68,131
|152,760
|209,203
|243,052
|290,607
|Adjustments:
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|7
|805
|209
|1,510
|465
|3,579
|Non-cash foreign currency (gain) loss related to lease liability
|(439
|)
|486
|3,505
|(49
|)
|2,621
|(49
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|11,737
|—
|11,737
|—
|11,737
|—
|Non-cash write-off of certain merger related lease intangibles
|837
|—
|4,649
|—
|4,649
|—
|Non-cash impairment of certain other assets
|—
|—
|1,900
|—
|1,900
|—
|Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|17
|751
|109
|3,295
|268
|4,809
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|46,333
|$
|70,173
|$
|174,869
|$
|213,959
|$
|264,692
|$
|298,946
|Net debt ratio calculation:
|Total debt (outstanding principal)
|$
|540,000
|$
|640,000
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(78,844
|)
|(61,183
|)
|Net debt
|$
|461,156
|$
|578,817
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|264,692
|$
|298,946
|Net debt ratio (net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA)
|1.7
|:1
|1.9
|:1
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of pawn and consumer loans, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and other acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.
Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as an additional measure of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company’s liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow during the nine months and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 were significantly improved due primarily to increased cash flows from retail sales and a net reduction in pawn loans outstanding associated with impacts of COVID-19. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cash flow from operating activities
|$
|34,067
|$
|57,851
|$
|177,366
|$
|163,824
|$
|245,138
|$
|233,034
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Loan receivables, net (1)
|(32,349
|)
|(22,572
|)
|145,930
|(2,998
|)
|183,334
|20,182
|Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements
|(7,377
|)
|(10,200
|)
|(27,853
|)
|(33,104
|)
|(39,060
|)
|(43,013
|)
|Free cash flow
|(5,659
|)
|25,079
|295,443
|127,722
|389,412
|210,203
|Merger and other acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit
|5
|567
|151
|1,097
|330
|2,568
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|(5,654
|)
|$
|25,646
|$
|295,594
|$
|128,819
|$
|389,742
|$
|212,771
(1) Includes the funding of new loans net of cash repayments and recovery of principal through the sale of inventories acquired from forfeiture of pawn collateral.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Constant Currency Results
The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar. However, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a “constant currency” basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America, which are primarily transacted in local currencies.
The Company believes constant currency results provide investors with valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America, consistent with how the Company’s management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons. Business operations in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia are transacted in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and Colombian pesos, respectively. The Company also has operations in El Salvador where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar. See the Latin America operations segment tables elsewhere in this release for an additional reconciliation of certain constant currency amounts to as reported GAAP amounts.
