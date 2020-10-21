RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 21 October 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLICATION AND PRESENTATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT

Raute Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2020 (9 months) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and the representatives of media may follow the interim report presentation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. online through Teams. We will send a Teams link by email to those who have informed of their participation in the interim report presentation. Please inform of your participation at the latest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).

The presentation will be made by Raute Corporation’s President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions concerning the interim report by email to ir@raute.com until 2:30 p.m. on October 29, 2020. President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen will answer these questions in the online interim report presentation until approximately 3 p.m. Questions may also be presented through Teams and Teams chat channel during the presentation.

President and CEO Tapani Kiiski has also made time to answer potential questions after the interim report presentation as from 3 p.m., please call +358 400 814148.

The Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2020 (9 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. once the presentation has started A recording of the interim report presentation is available on the company’s website as from October 30, 2020.

RAUTE CORPORATION

Tapani Kiiski

President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION:

Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

RAUTE IN BRIEF:

Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.