The global thermoplastic vulcanizates market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.



The growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials from the automotive industry is expected to drive the global market. Increasing government intervention for improving fuel efficiency has prompted the use of high-performance engineering plastics including thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV).



The growth of the consumer goods industry in BRIC nations is also expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Volatile prices of key feedstock are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, fluid handling, consumer goods, medical, and others.



The medical application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and rising aging population across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices.



This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the segment's growth. In addition, rising cases of COVID-19 at the community level is projected to propel the need for various medical equipment, such as peristaltic tubes, syringe tips, seals, gloves, masks, and others, thereby boosting the demand for medical-grade TPVs in the coming years.



Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report Highlights

The global market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

The automotive segment led the market and accounted for more than 58% share of the global revenue in 2019

The significant growth was attributed to the high demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry

Asia Pacific accounted for over 28% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

India is projected to lead the APAC regional market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate, over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastics Market Outlook

3.1.2 Global Automotive Plastics Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4 Technology Trends

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.5.1.1 Fda-Standards As Per Cfr 177.2600 Title 21

3.5.1.2 Environment Protection Agency - The National Emission Standards For Hazardous Air Pollutant Emissions

3.5.2 Saftey

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Consumption Of Lightweight Materials In Vehicles Is Pushing The Demand For Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

3.6.1.2 Rising Demand For Biobased Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs)

3.6.2 Market Restraints

3.6.2.1 Fluctuation In The Raw Material Prices Restrain The Market Growth

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market

3.7.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2 Pestle Analysis



Chapter 4 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Automotive

4.3 Fluid Handling

4.4 Consumer Goods

4.5 Medical

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Region Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & Their Impact On The Industry

6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players) Upgrade

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

6.3.2 Key Potential Customers

6.4 Public Companies

6.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4.1.1 Market Differentiator

6.5 Private Companies

6.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators and Their Geographical Presence

6.6 Production Capacity Overview Of Company



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Company Overview

7.2 Financial Performance

7.3 Product Benchmarking





JSR Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Teknor Apex

LCY Chemical Corporation

RTP Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

KUMHO POLYCHEM

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Ravago Manufacturing

HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY

Elastron TPE

