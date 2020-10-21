Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Covers Market - By Type, By Applications, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 -2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Floating Covers market, which accrued proceeds worth 895.25 (USD Million) in 2019, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 5.2% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Floating Covers market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



Introduction



Floating covers are made up of geomembrane having huge ultra-violet tolerance with highly reduced permeability. This is likely to offer long-term protection for the tank contents against heavy rainfall, snowflakes, and ultraviolet rays. As these covers are geo-synthetic in nature, they are placed over the reservoir ground. It helps in avoiding pollution of liquid stored in the reservoir. Apart from this, the product offers low maintenance costs and are cost-effective.



Market Growth Drivers



The large-scale acceptance of floating covers in myriad sectors will influence the expansion of the industry over the forthcoming years. The product helps in minimizing water evaporation, avoid nasty odors, VoC emissions, and contamination of liquid from animal wastes. This in turn, will steer the growth of floating covers business over the forecast timespan. Apart from this, water that is stored in a tank covered with floating cover is likely to possess huge chemical stability as well as potability, thereby driving the product penetration across various regions across the globe.



In addition to this, the favorable characteristics of the product including high UV resistance, strength, and light-weightiness will embellish the market growth trends. Growing awareness pertaining to storing & protection of water bodies like lakes and ponds is anticipated to create new growth avenues for the floating covers market over the years to come.



Asia Pacific To Make Noteworthy Contributions Towards Global Market Share By 2026



The growth of the market in the sub-continent over the forecast timeline is due to large-scale use of the product in farming activities, water storing plants, and waste -water treating units in various countries. In addition to this, countries like India, Southeast Asian countries, and China are likely to be the key regional revenue pockets during the forecast timespan.



Key players impacting the market growth include Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc., FLI France SAS, GSE Environmental, Inc., Aquatan (Pty) Ltd., Cooley Group, Royal TenCate, Raven Industries Inc., Nilex Inc., Hexa-Cover A/S, and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies.



The global floating covers market is segmented as follows:



By type:

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By applications:

Mining

Waste Water Treatment

Agriculture

Chemical Treatment

Food Processing

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Source

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Floating Covers Market, 2016-2026(USD Million)

2.2. Floating Covers Market: Snapshot



3. Global Floating Covers Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Floating Covers Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. The large-scale acceptance of floating covers in myriad sectors will influence the expansion of the industry over the forthcoming years.

3.2.2. Favorable characteristics of the product including high UV resistance, strength, and light-weightiness will embellish the market growth trends.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application



4. Global Floating Covers Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Floating Covers Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Floating Covers Market- Type Analysis

5.1. Global Floating Covers Market overview: By Type

5.1.1. Global Floating Covers Market share, By Type, 2019 and 2026

5.2. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

5.2.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.3. High-Density Polyethylene

5.3.1. Global Floating Covers Market By High-Density Polyethylene, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.4. Polyvinyl Chloride

5.4.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Polyvinyl Chloride, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.5. Polypropylene

5.5.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Polypropylene, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Million)



6. Global Floating Covers Market- Application Analysis

6.1. Global Floating Covers Market overview: By Application

6.1.1. Global Floating Covers Market share, By Application, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Mining

6.2.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Mining, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.3. Waste Water Treatment

6.3.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Waste Water Treatment, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.4. Agriculture

6.4.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Agriculture, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.5. Chemical Treatment

6.5.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Chemical Treatment, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.6. Food Processing

6.6.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Food Processing, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Floating Covers Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1. GSE Environmental, Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Business Strategy

7.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2. Couley Group

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4. Business Strategy

7.2.5. Recent Developments

7.3. Royal TenCate

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.3.4. Business Strategy

7.3.5. Recent Developments

7.4. Raven Industries Inc.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.4. Business Strategy

7.4.5. Recent Developments

7.5. Nilex Inc.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Portfolio

7.5.4. Business Strategy

7.5.5. Recent Development

7.6. Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Portfolio

7.6.4. Business Strategy

7.6.5. Recent Development

7.7. Aquatan (Pty) Ltd

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Portfolio

7.7.4. Business Strategy

7.7.5. Recent Development

7.8. Hexa-Cover A/S

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Portfolio

7.8.4. Business Strategy

7.8.5. Recent Development

7.9. FLI France SAS

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Portfolio

7.9.4. Business Strategy

7.9.5. Recent Development

7.10. Advanced Water Treatment technologies

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Portfolio

7.10.4. Business Strategy

7.10.5. Recent Development



