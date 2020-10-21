New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Constipation Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapeutic ; Disease ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978062/?utm_source=GNW

The majority of the established and new players are coming forward to manufacture drugs for the disease, which will lead to the high availability of the drugs in the market.



This availability of drugs is expected to boost consumption, and hence the constipation treatment market. For instance, in 2019, Ardelyx, Inc. got FDA approval for its Ibsrela (tenapanor) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults. The newly approved drug is a minimally-absorbed small molecule that acts locally in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to decrease the abdominal pain and increase the bowel movements in IBS-C patients. Similarly, in January 2018, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. received FDA’s approval for TRULANCE (plecanatide) 3 mg tablet/ per day to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults. TRULANCE was already approved as a medicine for treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults.



The constipation treatment market is projected to witness the introduction of generic drugs, which will eventually positively impact the growth of the market.For instance, in 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Israel based drug manufacturing company, received FDA approval for its first generic version irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess (linaclotide).



Additionally, according to company estimates, the drug is anticipated to observe thriving sales in the market. Likewise, in November 2018, EA Pharma Co., Ltd. in Japan has launched its MOVICOL in powdered form. The product is the first polyethylene glycol preparation prescribed to treat chronic constipation in adults and children age two years and above. Thus, due to the number of product launches in the market, the constipation treatment market will flourish during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic, the constipation treatment market is segmented into laxatives, chloride channel activators, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists, GC-C agonists, and 5-HT4 receptor agonists.The laxatives segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, GC-C agonists segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on disease, the constipation treatment market is segmented into chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and opioid-induced constipation. The chronic idiopathic constipation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the constipation treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in the market during the forecast period.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, Dubai Health Authority, and World Health Organization (WHO) are among the major secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001