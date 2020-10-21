Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the industry-wide shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient setting.
During first the several months of COVID-19, 100% of ASCs stopped elective surgeries, 73% stopped semi-elective surgeries, and 33% stopped non-elective surgeries.
ASCs perform 41% of surgical procedures. By the mid-2020s ASCs are expected to perform 68% of orthopedic surgeries
Key Topics Covered:
