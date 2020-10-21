Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Global e-Commerce and Online Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reveals continuing interest of merchants and global markets in online retail as well as growth of online payment companies. The publication indicates that consumers are accepting the new reality of increased online commerce.
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect e-Commerce players in the third quarter of 2020. US consumers state that they are willing to change their shopping behaviors to adapt to the new reality and would are likely to continue to contactless payments even when the health crisis wanes. Merchants like Nike and Walmart that reacted rapidly to increase their online sales channels profited the most, reporting record sales figures, as cited in the report. Meanwhile, dictated by the health crisis restrictions, instant payments and other touchless fund exchanges are gaining popularity. However, the publication includes data indicating that the US online payment market lags Western Europe in the adoption of instant payment methods.
In the third quarter of this year, the digitization of healthcare services increased, and is expected to continue after the crisis is over. Nevertheless, not all sectors are seeing positive growth. The report cites studies showing that luxury goods sales are lower since the onset of the pandemic, and while the travel industry is beginning to show some signs of recovery, it is not expected to get back to its pre-COVID-19 positions until 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce
3. COVID-19 Impact on Online Payments
4. COVID-19 Impact on POS Payment Methods
5. COVID-19 Impact on Selected Online Verticals
