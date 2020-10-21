Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Mobile Payment Service Providers in South Korea 2020 and their Reaction to the COVID-19 Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides details on the increase of users of mobile payment services in South Korea. Among the findings in the report is the effect of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic on the reaction of top mobile payment service providers in the country.

Mobile payment transactions surge in South Korea during the pandemic



Making transactions via mobile payment services was already a trend in South Korea before the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, the mobile payments penetration in South Korea accounted for a noteworthy value. The practice has further accelerated since the measures of the COVID-19 lockdown came into place in South Korea. Transactions made through mobile payments in 2020 have increased significantly compared to 2019 in South Korea, as reported in the report.



More consumers in South Korea have started making payments via the top mobile payment service provider platforms, during the COVID-19 health crisis



Other interesting facts highlighted in the report include the number of users registered with the top three payment service providers in South Korea: KakaoPay, Naver pay and Toss. This report also highlights the rising number of user registrations received by KakaoPay during the pandemic. Furthermore, the study includes details of the payment innovations introduced by the top mobile payment service providers during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Overview

COVID-19's Impact on Mobile Payment Services, September 2020

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Adults, by Age Group, 2019

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Adults, 2019

Breakdown of Reasons for Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019

Breakdown of Frequency of Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019

Breakdown of Reasons for Not Using Mobile Payments, in % of Adults Not Using Mobile Payments, 2019

Top 5 Mobile Payment Services by Number of Users, in millions, December 2019

Share of Total Online Transactions Made Via KakaoPay, Toss and Payco, in %, in 2019

Value of Online Shopping Transactions, in KRW trillion, April 2020 - July 2020 Compared to The Same Period in 2019

Transaction Volume of Online Shopping Via Mobile Devices, in USD billion, March 2020

3. KakaoPay

Profile of KakaoPay, September 2020

COVID-19's Impact on KakaoPay's activity, September 2020

Value of Transactions Completed Via KakaoPay and Y-O-Y Growth, in USD billion and in %, May 2019 & May 2020

Preferred Payment Method for College Students, in %, November 2019

4. Naver Pay

Profile of Naver Pay, September 2020

COVID-19's Impact on Naver Pay's Activity, September 2020

Monthly Average Number of Individuals Using Naver Pay, in millions, May 2019 & May 2020

Preferred Payment Method for Office Workers, in %, November 2019

5. Toss

Profile of Toss, September 2020

COVID-19's Impact on Toss Payment's Activity, September 2020

Sales Generated Via Toss's Platform, in USD million, 2016 & 2019

Individuals Registered With Toss, in % of Population, August 2020

Transactions Made Online in South Korea Via Toss, in % of Total Transactions, 2019

Companies Mentioned

Kakao Corp.

Kakao Pay Corp.

Naver Corp.

Naver Pay Corp.

NHN Payco Corp.

Samsung Co. Ltd.

Toss

Viva Republica Co. Ltd.

