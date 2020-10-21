Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Laboratory Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mining Laboratory Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The deployment of automation, AI, and robotics is rapidly increasing due to the enhanced productivity and mitigating operational costs for laboratories, which is further expected to boost market growth.
Numerous mining operations are partnering with technology companies to deploy and innovate creative solutions in their operations, to enhance the safety of the people working in the mines. Also, advanced data analytics is being applied to the raw data to create visualizations, insights, and recommendations, which is delivered to mine managers and employees in real-time on their mobile devices. Such instances of innovations and technology adoption in the industry are expected to provide several opportunities for growth.
Key Market Trends
Laboratory Information Management System Expected to Exhibit Maximum Share
The laboratory information management system helps in managing and aggregating data from samples. Further, it automates workflows and manages associated samples. These factors are expected to drive the market's growth. Additionally, the system tracks the lots and reagents that help in predetermining and understanding the required lab agents and resources.
North America Expected to Dominate the Market
North America is expected to dominate the Mining Lab Automation market in the forecast period owing to the dominance of the region in technology adoption across various industries. The growing mining industry in the region has further augmented the growth opportunities for the adoption of lab automation solutions in the industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mining industry has seen an increase in employment, as 200 jobs were added approximately, since 2018.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the Mining Laboratory is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several lab automation solution providers globally. The solution providers are innovating and making several developments in the market. Also, several solution providers are forming strategic collaborations and partnerships to boost their market presence.
February 2020 - Rio Tinto awarded Scott Technology a contract to design and build an automated mine laboratory for the Koodaideri iron ore project in the Pilbara, Western Australia. Under the contract, Scott Technology will construct and supply equipment for the robotic sample preparation and analysis laboratory.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
