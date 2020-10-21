MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it is developing a Printing Modeling Simulation Software that Correlates all Conductive Printing Parameters and dramatically simplifies the development of printing processes and time-to-market of new printed products.

PV Nano Cell's complete solution of inks, printers and printing process is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the adoption of digital printed electronics by mass-producers. One of the primary challenges of any printing solution is the development of its printing process that integrates the chemistry of the ink, printer parameters and the customers' design requirements. In order to overcome this challenge, PV Nano Cell has been working in the recent months on a modeling simulation that correlates all of the printing parameters. These parameters include: ink chemistry such as contact angle and evaporation rate, various substrates, stage temperature, printing speed, printing parameters such DPI, drop size and the outcome linewidth. This modeling simulation now allows any customer to quickly and efficiently determine the appropriate set of parameters for a given printing design. Such simulation tool cuts the development time and cost dramatically while ensuring an optimized outcome for customers.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time any company has developed such a solution approach that aims to cover all of the primary printing parameters into one, working simulation model. We have obtained a wealth of empirical data and methodologically analyzed it in order to determine formula-based correlations that are generic enough to be used in a wide range of printing cases. This new simulation actually predicts the outcome of the printing before the actual printing takes place. Thus, we are able to systematically modify the parameters beforehand to reach the desired results. When the correct parameters are achieved, the actual printing can begin. In this first stage of the simulation we correlated many of the primary printing parameters. In the next phase we intend to expand and fine tune the modeling, to include thickness and electrical properties simulation and expand the support in high throughput printers.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “PV Nano Cell is focused on digital printing mass-production applications. Such focus mandates our solution to offer the highest performance and reliability expected by mass-producers. This new modeling simulation which will be transformed into a software is another step in the direction of widely used mass-production printing. Using this tool, we expect more customers will be able to seamlessly enter the digital printing era and enjoy the formidable value proposition that our solution offers. Now customers will be able to innovate more and faster than ever before, while also reducing the production costs, minimizing their product time to market and consequently, maintain their competitive advantage in their respected markets. We expect this modeling software will also generate significant revenues for us as we plan to integrate it into printers world-wide and work with printer manufactures to integrate and distribute this modeling software solution.”

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com