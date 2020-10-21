SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap™) secured Growth Capital for Community Eco Power LLC (CEP), a group operating two plants in Massachusetts that convert waste to power, simultaneously providing resources for communities to implement successful Waste-to-Energy solutions. CEP’s goal is to preserve the land, conserve water, and reduce pollution in a pursuit of sustainability and to build the preeminent community-centered waste to energy company in the Northeast U.S.



Richard Fish, President & CEO of Community Eco Power commented on the challenge of navigating the business through the pandemic and the advantage the new financing will provide in the current market. “The BizCap team has been a great resource for us in bringing forward solutions to help stabilize our businesses,” he said. “We were in the process of completing significant capital improvements when COVID-19 washed across the US. While our business stabilized, the financial markets were more difficult to navigate. BizCap was extraordinarily effective in securing a new credit facility for our businesses. In a difficult market and in record time, BizCap was able to put together the optimal financing solution, close the transaction quickly and position us for future growth.”

“The BizCap team was delighted to facilitate critical capital, ultimately assisting CEP with the economic and social challenges associated with ever increasing issues related to landfill disposal,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of BizCap. “It was an honor to work with the stakeholders and CEO of CEP, Richard Fish, whose leadership and mission is to do good for planet Earth by producing and promoting sustainable, renewable energy from waste.”

BizCap™ is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

