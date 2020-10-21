GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Knop, PhD, Vice President, Process Development and Manufacturing, will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald “Key Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Platforms” virtual panel at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



The panel will focus on the critical components and capabilities to gene therapy manufacturing, including a discussion on AGTC’s proprietary manufacturing processes associated with AAV, and key company catalysts expected over the next 12 months. The call will be moderated by Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Research Analyst of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Presentation Information:

Panel: Key Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Platforms

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

To register for the event, please click here.

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company's most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its pre-clinical programs build on the Company's industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

