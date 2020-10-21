Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wellness Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wellness tourism market is poised to grow by $ 315.47 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on wellness tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in personal wellness awareness, increasing interest in wellness in the hospitality industry and increase in mental illness.



The wellness tourism market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies emergence of online wellness aggregators as one of the prime reasons driving the wellness tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials and emergence of airports with fitness amenities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The wellness tourism market covers the following areas:

Wellness tourism market sizing

Wellness tourism market forecast

Wellness tourism market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wellness tourism market vendors that include Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.. Also, the wellness tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Psychological - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aspira Spa

Clinique La Prairie

Gaia Retreat & Spa

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

Kempinski Hotels SA

Lanserhof GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

ME SPE Franchising LLC

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

