San Diego, California, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We All Love Sports:

There’s a unique allure to sports. Crowds cheering vigorously. Friends gathering together over food and drinks. Above all else, the opportunity to witness the human will at work between two teams in a competitive circumstance.

Now, imagine if it were possible to turn a passion for sports into a stream of income. Most people would think this is some kind of fallacy or ludacris statement. However, it is possible! In fact, Relentless Sports Consulting took this exact thought and turned it into a reality through their sports consulting service that gives clients, regardless of skill-level, the guidance to generate a steady income stream just by watching sports and picking winning outcomes at a high rate on sporting events.

Meet Relentless Sports Consulting:

The four person team behind Relentless Sports Consulting has been involved with sports for decades. Whether it was playing organized sports, watching games, or advising for friends -- the team always found themselves around sports. However, it wasn’t until Tawwab, the creator of Relentless Sports Consulting, matriculated into his freshman year at UC Irvine that he truly understood his gift.

Tawwab, now 30 years of age has been a professional sports consultant for almost a decade, he has achieved great success and reached financial freedom with his picks. Prior to his access, Tawwab recalls a moment where he was in debt and decided to leverage money he had to sports bet. Initially expecting to see a bundle of losing bets, Tawwab was pleasantly surprised to see his account grow in the first few days placing bets. Soon, Tawwab realized he had a knack for picking winners as his account balance steadily grew week-by-week. In fact, his account grew so much that he was able to pay his debt off entirely and still had a substantial amount of money left over.

This instance made Tawwab realize that he had an innate skill for finding value in sports, so he took it and ran with it. In his junior year of college he started taking advanced statistics and created an algorithm based on various stats (yards per game, catches per game, average points, etc), so he could simulate and predict certain outcomes based on numbers. When his algorithms proved to be accurate; he never looked back and soon Relentless Sports Consulting was officially created.

The Genius Behind the Mindset:

“I love the pressure. A lot of people depend on you and delivering for people feels good.” Tawwab mentioned. This mentality has allowed the Relentless Sports Consulting team to have an astonishing win percentage of 70% amongst all of their plays with their whale plays featuring an 80% win rate. “We want the results to be the brand image because we are that good.”

Although results vary, the proof lives with client testimonials. According to Relentless Sports Consulting, clients on the 1 year packages have profited a tremendous amount from their plays with the whale plays possessing the highest return on investment. Furthermore, Relentless Sports Consulting reported several of their clients profiting over six figures from using their plays.

The Company Culture -- Relentless:

The word relentless is used to serve as a message to the company culture. The foundational pillars of the company embody a three-folded message: consistency, effort, and righteousness. Essentially, the team behind Relentless Sports Consulting knows that if they are not consistent and they do not put the necessary time and effort into research and advising their clients -- they will fail. Working arduous hours, waking up early and sleeping late, the team understands that their determination, attention to detail, and customer service are key details towards establishing an elite brand in an industry filled with misinformation and scams. Relentless Sports Consulting is a legitimate company and all of their clients can attest to their success and impressive win percentage.

“Although we are a fast growing company, we treat each client like family. If someone asks us a question at 3-in-the-morning they will get a response back almost immediately. We care about every client and we love to educate people who are just starting out.” said the Relentless Sports Consulting team.

“We are educated, articulate, and honest people. We strive to give the best picks to our clients because when we win-- our clients win.”

Are you ready to join the Relentless family? They will exceed your expectations!

Prior to joining, Relentless Sports Consulting emphasizes proper risk management strategies to mitigate costly mistakes. Whether you are new to sports betting or are an avid sports bettor there is six-figure value to joining their family. To get started, send Relentless Sports Consulting a direct message on their Instagram (@relentlesssportsconsulting), an email (relentlesssportsconsulting@gmail.com) or visit their website for package information. All of their contact information is listed below for your convenience.

Media Details:

Company Name: Relentless Sports Consulting

Contact Name: Tawwab Q

Instagram: @relentlesssportsconsulting

Website: www.relentlesssportsconsulting.com

Email: marketing@relentlesssportsconsulting.com









Attachment