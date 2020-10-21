Dublin, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Injury Consumer Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Personal Injury Consumer Research Report 2020 is the third annual edition of this report from the publisher, offering insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions. This report is based on responses from 514 consumers involved in a personal injury or clinical negligence incident.
The latest consumer research findings show that half of the personal injury (PI) cases covered by the research would fall under the 5,000 small claims limit. Many consumers would be concerned about dealing with these cases themselves particularly if they had to provide evidence that it was someone else's fault, or if they had to prepare court forms or represent themselves in court. However, the percentage of individuals that would be willing to submit all their documents to an online portal in a relatively simple PI claim has passed the 50% mark for the first time this year.
COVID-19 has seen more online court hearings, online medical examinations, and online rehabilitation programmes taking place but the jury is out on whether claimants would want these to become the usual way of doing this. Almost half would be willing to have a medical examination online but far fewer - around a third - would want to deal with their rehabilitation online or have an online court hearing.
Almost half managed to deal with the claims process by only using their insurance company. Another 24% used a legal representative alongside their insurers, and another 14% only used a legal advisor.
Client satisfaction with the services offered by PI practitioners has increased slightly this year while the main factors individuals look for when selecting a legal advisor are speed of service, helpfulness and friendliness of staff. Cost of service, which was joint top last year, has slipped to third.
Consolidation in the sector is likely to continue and gather pace in the next year and over half of the leading PI brands covered in the survey (13 out of 23 brands compared) have increased awareness since the last survey.
Brands measured for awareness and use are:
Accident Advice Helpline, Admiral Law, Bott & Co, Carpenters, Cooperative Legal, DAS Law, DLG Legal, Express Solicitors, Fieldfisher, First4Lawyers, Fletchers Solicitors, Harris Fowler, Hudgell Solicitors, InjuryLawyers4U, Irwin Mitchell, Leigh Day, Lyons Davidson, Michael Halsall Solicitors, Minster Law, National Accident Helpline, New Law Solicitors, Patient Claim Line, Slater & Gordon, Stewarts Law, Thompsons Law, Thorneycrofts, Winn Solicitors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Background
4. Personal Injury Claims
5. Claims Process
6. Claims Funding and Settlements
7. Small Claims, Fixed Fees for Clinical Negligence Claims
8. Legal Services Providers - Selection and Satisfaction
9. Awareness and Use of Personal Injury Brands
10. COVID-19 and Virtual Examinations and Hearings
11. Market Trends
